How Erly Will Organize The Digital Flotsam Of Your Life

Pop quiz: Let’s say you want to revisit that golf weekend you took with your college buddies three months back. Where are you going to go online to find your memories? Maybe Flickr, where Bob uploaded some photos? How about Facebook, where you’ll scroll through your NewsFeed to find the scores that Paul posted, so you’d all remember who ended up top dog? And then there’s the resort’s website, with the map of the course, so you can relive the horror of the sand trap on hole 17.

Right. You’re really going to go hopping across the web to pull all that together? Not a chance.

But maybe a year from now, you’ll be using a new tool from a startup that’s just come out of stealth mode, called Erly, to recall all your important events, big and small. The tool, called Collections, which launches Wednesday, is an online application that lets people organize all their digital information about past events in a way that is easy to gather and review.

Erly is founded by Hulu’s former technical and product leads. Collections is one of three applications the team plans to launch in the coming months, whose collective goal is to help people organize all the digital flotsam about their past, present, and future lives. Combined, CEO Eric Feng, Hulu’s former CTO, tells Fast Company, they are “a utility you can live in,” or “a constant living record of your life.”

Whatever you call them, they are products whose time has come. Over the past decade, and particularly over the past several years, people have become increasingly comfortable with putting more and more of their lives online, through applications like Flickr, Facebook, Instagram, and Tumblr. But the proliferation of digital flotsam has produced a new problem: There is no efficient way to collect and store all that data so that it’s as easily retrievable as an old-school photo album.

Collections, pictured above and right, attempts to solve that problem regarding events in your past. It’s a visual photo shoebox-cum-scrapbook. The application allows you to easily collect digital media and data related to particular events and gather it in a single place (top). And then the application displays that information back to you back to you in chronological order, organized by event (right), so you can easily scroll through and relive important moments.