How To Elevate Brand Management To Cultural Relevance

Brand marketing has changed. The economy has changed. Consumer values have changed, as have technology, media and lifestyle behaviors. Yet the role of the marketing department is stuck in a rut, forced to remain the same as it ever was, often because of its own corporate structure.

And that’s not the only challenge. Marketing departments are under-resourced, given tougher objectives and are asked to deliver faster results, all within the new marketing landscape that they’re trying to figure out. And reimagining marketing is a high-risk strategy at a time when CEOs are looking for secure choices.

So what’s the answer? If you look at the consumer brands that have performed best in recent years, there is a consistent theme unifying all of them: Always stay culturally relevant.

It doesn’t matter whether your brand is the longstanding category leader, a new entrant, a trendsetter in fashion, or a household basic; maintaining relevance in culture makes the difference on the balance sheet and on Wall Street.

British luxury fashion brand Burberry is testimony to growth through cultural relevance. The company’s chief creative officer, Christopher Bailey, is credited with transforming the fortunes of the company by modernizing the brand to appeal to a younger international audience. Enjoying sustained growth of a luxury brand despite a broad slowdown in the global economy, the brand has innovated its cultural role through design, marketing, and progressive use of digital and social media. In fact, Burberry has risen to be Facebook’s most ‘liked’ luxury brand with more than 8 million fans. This relevant cultural standpoint also has delivered real brand value–according to Millward Brown’s 2011 BrandZ list Burberry has benefited from 86 percent brand value growth from 2010 to gain the No. 4 position in their list of fastest-growing brands.

In the sports category, Baltimore-based challenger brand Under Armour has leveraged its cultural respect and authenticity and its commitment to leading product innovation to see the company grow exponentially throughout the recession. The brand has seen 30.5 percent compound annual growth rate in the last five years, and with a clear roadmap for continued growth, has earned the support of stock analysts; Canaccord’s Camilo Lyon recently said that the “brand acceptance UA has earned is only strengthening.”