Vampires Vs. Zombies: Max Brooks Is The (Tasty) Brain Behind Spike TV’s Live Undead Special

You’d think the son of Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft would have settled into a nice comfortable comedy writing gig. But since his days writing for Saturday Night Live, Max Brooks has instead forged a career in an unlikely niche: zombie expert.

Brooks, 39, is author of the best-selling The Zombie Survival Guide (Three Rivers Press, 2003) and World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War (Crown, 2006)–which earned him the “Studs Terkel of zombie journalism” moniker–and is being made into a 2012 Paramount Studios movie starring Brad Pitt as a United Nations agent who interviews survivors of a global zombie war.

Brooks also tours the country lecturing on how to survive an undead uprising. Tonight, he’ll be featured in a live special of Spike TV’s Deadliest Warrior season three finale, “Vampires Vs. Zombies.”

How did you come up with such a curious niche as zombie expert?

I didn’t really set out to come up with a niche. I just was a zombie fan and wanted to answer my own questions. I used to wonder how I would survive a zombie attack and went looking for a book on how to do it. Nobody had written it, so I thought I’d just write it for myself, and it sat on the shelf for years before it ever got published. That was Zombie Survival Guide. When it came time to write another book, I wasn’t done with zombies. Every zombie story up until that point was a micro-story about an individual or group of humans and their little war. But to me, that isn’t enough, because zombies are macro-horror. They’re big. They’re global. No one was answering my questions about what a global zombie pandemic would look like, so that’s when I wrote World War Z.

Did you ever expect a zombie career would blow up like this?



God, no! Zombie books were going to be my passion projects, but certainly not pay the bills. I thought I was going to have to get a real job on a sitcom or something, and have my zombie books to remind myself I was still a writer at heart. I never thought I could actually pay my bills and write what I wanted.