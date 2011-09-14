Leadership For Later: Making The Right Preparations For Retirement And Long-Term Care

Good business leaders not only lead their companies in the present, they also plan for the future. A good company leader keeps up with current events, studies trends, tries to be prepared for the future and, if proper planning is in place, is prepared for the unexpected events that can happen in a business.

So, as one of those successful business leaders, do you do the same in your personal life?

It seems that almost every day I hear another sad story. Someone else in my generation has had to turn into a caretaker for elderly parent. Even as they assume the caretaker role and burn through their own savings doing so, they still put off thinking about the undisputable fact that we are next.

Former television producer Christi Ayo and I have been friends since we were kids. Christi worked her way up from administrative assistant to producer of one of the highest-rated shows on television, According to Jim. And then, she had to give it all up to come home and take care of her aging parents.

“After years in Hollywood, I became a television producer, my dream job. Just as I saw my star rising, I got the call. Mom’s health was failing in Houston, as was that of my stepfather, I needed to come home. After quickly appraising the situation, I knew what I had to do. Quit the dream job and come home to take care of my parents,” said Ayo. “It has been four years now. My retirement savings is gone and they had nothing other than an aging home I am now trying to sell for the land value. That will cover some costs, but not for long. I’m moving them into my house. I have to work to support all of us and I have to think about my own future all the while going back and forth to feed, bathe, and take care of my aging parents, three to four times a day. Every day. Seven days a week.”

At least 70 percent of people over age 65 will require some long-term care (LTC) services at some point in their lives. Factor into this the deficit state of local and federal governments, the ever-increasing number of Medicaid recipients, the fact that Baby Boomers just turning 65 today are going to need long-term care in a bulging, giant “Silver Tsunami” in future years, and you don’t have a pretty picture, says Honey Leveen, a long-term health care expert and leading advocate. Meanwhile, government-funded long term care is already a bad deal; imagine what it might look like in 15 years.

“People who plan responsibly for long-term care, well in advance of needing care, will have far more dignity and access to different care options,” Leveen said. “They and their families will suffer far less turmoil and strife than those who fail to plan.”