Aviary, Photoshop of The Mobile World, Democratizes Photo Editing

Just a couple of apps dominate the mobile photo-sharing landscape. That’s because they either have massive reach (à la Facebook and Flickr), or offer unique, proprietary tools to attract users (à la Instagram, which boasts a dozen or so one-click filters that have helped rocket the startup to 10 million-plus users).

But today, Aviary is evening the playing field. The New York-based startup unveiled Tuesday its software development kit, or SDK, a free suite of photo-editing tools that can be easily added to any iPhone or Android app within minutes, instantly transforming the services into fully baked mini-mobile-Photoshops. That means every app maker, regardless of size and resources, now has access to embeddable tools that allow them to compete against the largest giants of the photo-sharing space.

“Now any app can basically plug this in within 15 minutes,” says Alex Taub, Aviary’s lead partnership guru. “It democratizes the entire photo creation and editing space.”

Considering that current mobile photo-editing tools have offered less capabilities than MS Paint, Aviary’s SDK is a welcome and disruptive technology for both users and developers. On the user end, features include: auto-enhance, cropping, rotating, sharpening and blurring, redeye reduction, teeth whitening and blemish removal, adjustment of color, saturation, brightness and contrast; there are also options to add stickers, text, and even to draw on top of images.

For developers, that’s a tremendous resource saver, enabling them to build a new layer of functionality right into their app. And recognizing that devs might not want to integrate every feature for fear of overwhelming users, the tools and UI can be fully customized to fit any app design. At launch, more than 30 partners have signed on to Aviary, including Pixable and Picplz, and the company just recruited Paul Murphy, a veteran of Microsoft, as VP of biz-dev to help recruit more partners going forward.