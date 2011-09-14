Hey Chicago! Fast Company Is Heading Your Way

Hey Chicagoans!

On Tuesday, October 11, Fast Company will host a Creativity Summit at Chicago Ideas Week.

Join us as we gather innovative leaders from a variety of

disciplines to explore the importance of creativity and innovation in

business. These visionaries will discuss how provocative ideas can have

an immediate impact – from designing a unique customer experience to leveraging social media for good.

We’ll kick off the event at 4:00pm at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.

Here’s the agenda at a glance.

Innovation With Impact

Moderated by Chuck Salter, Senior Writer, Fast Company

Robin Willner, VP, Global Community Initatives, IBM Corporation

Jeff Semenchuk, Chief Innovation Officer, Hyatt Hotels

Alison Weber, Chief Innovation Officer, Levy Restaurants

Paul Kahan, Executive Chef & Partner, One Off Hospitality Group, Blackbird, The Publican and avec