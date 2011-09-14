Hey Chicago! Fast Company Is Heading Your Way

Hey Chicagoans!
On Tuesday, October 11, Fast Company will host a Creativity Summit at Chicago Ideas Week.
Join us as we gather innovative leaders from a variety of
disciplines to explore the importance of creativity and innovation in
business. These visionaries will discuss how provocative ideas can have
an immediate impact – from designing a unique customer experience to leveraging social media for good.
We’ll kick off the event at 4:00pm at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.
Here’s the agenda at a glance.
Innovation With Impact
Moderated by Chuck Salter, Senior Writer, Fast Company
Robin Willner, VP, Global Community Initatives, IBM Corporation
Jeff Semenchuk, Chief Innovation Officer, Hyatt Hotels
Alison Weber, Chief Innovation Officer, Levy Restaurants
Paul Kahan, Executive Chef & Partner, One Off Hospitality Group, Blackbird, The Publican and avec
Bringing the Bears, Bulls, Cubs, Sox and Blackhawks to Life
Hank Adams, CEO, Sportvision on the ultimate fan experience.
Secrets of The World’s Most Innovative Foundation
Moderated by Chuck Salter, Senior Writer, Fast Company
Doug Ulman, President and CEO, LIVESTRONG
Designing an Experience
Moderated by Emily Biuso, Senior Editor, Fast Company
Carol Ross Barney, FAIA, Design Principal, Ross Barney Architects
Homaro Cantu, Executive Chef, Moto Restaurant
Nimesh Jhaveri, Executive Director, Walgreens
Followed by a complimentary networking cocktail reception
Tickets are $15 per person. Space is limited, so reserve your seat now.
Click for more information and to register.
[Image: Flickr user Sergio Lora]