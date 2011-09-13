Twitter Debuts Web Analytics, Google’s EU Mobile Win, Microsoft Woos Devs For Windows 8, Authors’ Guild Blocks Google Book Scans

Twitter Debuts New Web Analytics Tool. Today marked the release of the Twitter Web Analytics tool, which, according to an official company statement, should help businesses “understand how much traffic they receive from Twitter, and the effectiveness of Twitter integrations [such as the inclusion of Tweet buttons] on their sites.” The product was developed using BackType technology; Twitter acquired BackType in July.
Syrian Facebook Groups Name Government Informers. Syrian revolutionaries have launched a variety of Facebook groups that name suspected government informers and track their daily movements. Citizens are now threatening people named online, GlobalPost reports, even though the anti-informer Facebook groups often contain incorrect information. –NU
Android Grabs Euro Second Spot For Smartphones. According to ComScore, among the five leading European smartphone markets with 89 million smartphone users, Google’s Android OS has snuck into second place, behind Symbian and above Apple’s iOS. HTC leads the share of Android phones at 34.6%, with Samsung in second place. –KE
Philadelphia’s $99 Newspaper Tablet. Philadelphia News Media group is trying to woo subscribers in the digital era by offering a tablet PC for just $99 when users sign up to a two-year subscription. The device is an older Archos unit, with a 10-inch screen running Android and has few features to compete with cutting edge machines–except its price. –KE
–Updated 9:30 a.m. EST
Microsoft Wooing Devs For Win 8. According to the New York Times,
Microsoft is engaged in a quiet battle to attract developers to build
apps for its Windows 8 platform, the first truly tablet-centric OS from
the company. Microsoft is expected to show its code running on a
Samsung-made tablet for the first time this week. –KE
Authors’ Guild Sues Universities. As part of a continuing battle against what it sees as the evils of Google’s Books library and orphaned works scanning-digitization project, the Authors’ Guild is suing several high-profile university libraries (such as Cornell) for aiding Google in the project. The Guild is concerned the project will see the free release of copyrighted works, and is concerned that authors of “orphan” books aren’t being sought hard enough. –KE
Dolby Wins Suit Against RIM. Dolby, the inventors of the noise suppression systems on most audio equipment, has just settled out of court with RIM, which had been violating Dolby IP in its BlackBerry smartphones and PlayBook tablet (using a technique for audio compression for files to less than 10% of original size). Dolby was seeking around $15 million plus interest, but the final figure remains unknown. –KE
