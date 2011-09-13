The Foul–But Very Necessary–Business of Diaper Recycling

Babies in the United States go through about 24 million diapers a year, contributing 3.4 million tons of waste to landfills. And, worldwide, the impact is too foul to contemplate: The average baby needs about 6,000 diapers before becoming potty-trained. There are a lot of babies in the world.

Disposable diapers are a major environmental problem–a cause of water contamination and landscape blight, and a challenge not likely to be solved with alternative products. And that’s before we even talk about other “absorbent hygiene products” (AHPs) like feminine hygiene and incontinence pads, which have their own place in landfill hell.

Help may be at hand–and elsewhere–though.

A Canadian company has developed a method of stripping out up to 98% of the plastic and fiber from AHPs and re-using the material to make products such as roof tiles, plastic components, tubing, and recycled paper.

The process isn’t new–the company has been around since the late-1980s. But the economics of AHP-recycling may finally be viable–at least in places that are trying to cut their landfill use.

Knowaste, which is originally from Toronto, is opening its first U.K. facility this week, and plans to invest to $39.6 million in five facilities across the country in the next four years, including in Scotland and London. CEO Roy Brown says the plants will eventually handle about a fifth of Britain’s AHP supply, which totals 1 million tons a year.