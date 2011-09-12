The Case For For-Profit Solutions To The World’s Water Problems

More than 1.2 billion people around the world lack access to clean water, which creates a situation considered to be the single largest cause of disease in the world. According to the United Nations, a large number of the people in the developing world are suffering from one or more of the main diseases associated with inadequate water and sanitation, such as: diarrhea, guinea worm, trachoma or schistosomiasis. These diseases fill half the hospital beds in developing countries, and illustrate the profound impact water has on human health and our future.

Earlier this summer, Dow Chemical convened a group of 60 experts providing 60 different perspectives during The Future of Water virtual conference, furthering a conversation that is important to continue. The event brought to light the importance of global discussion and collaboration, driving us to think about innovative approaches to global water issues. While charitable programs have made great strides in addressing this issue, and continue to do so today, decentralized for-profit models are a relatively new strategy that leverages business expertise to effectively implement sustainable solutions to the global water crisis.

In our experience, the for-profit model can be successful in helping underserved populations by effectively supplementing other activities. The public sector can do much more on their limited budgets by supporting business models that leverage private sector funding. This enables the public sector to reach a larger number of underserved communities compared to what would be possible if they went it alone. In addition, supporting for profit models allows government and NGOs to focus their scarce resources on problems beyond the reach of for-profit business models.

Collaboration amongst all interested parties is key. Given the nature of water and the issues that surround it, collaboration with local, state, and, federal governments, NGO’s, and public organizations is an important and essential element. The NGO community has been critical in providing credible, reliable information about the importance of clean water access and hygiene as building blocks of quality of life and economic growth. They have also been essential in persuading host country political leaders to support initiatives that work and solve large problems like the rampant illness that results from lack of safe water.

Historically, however, underserved populations have been looked upon as aid recipients and not as customers, making them dependent on philanthropy, government intervention, and, frequently, unsustainable business models. However, as technology and thinking has evolved, decentralized business models are presenting another opportunity for the underserved populations to be regarded as customers and not simply aid recipients. These models, when implemented in a sustainable manner, have the ability to make a significant impact on alleviating the safe water access issue in the developing world.

As Michael Porter and Mark Kramer advocated in the Harvard Business Review earlier this year, addressing societal needs and challenges creates “shared value” for both business and society. The answer lies in unique access to new markets. The majority of the underserved live in countries and areas that are growth markets for many corporations. Supporting a sustainable approach to clean water helps build the economic base of communities, builds demand and creates an environment where business-local partnerships are supported. Industry has invaluable expertise to share in deploying technology, supply chain management and in business execution.