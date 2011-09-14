Build Something People Need: On Raising Venture Capital And Creating Startups That Matter

While sitting in a group of young entrepreneurs at a panel discussion in Mountain View last month, I was struck by how many of them felt like they needed investor money simply to validate the existence of their companies. Having recently closed a $4.4 million venture round, I was there to speak about my fundraising experience as an entrepreneur, founding ReadyForZero, an online software program that helps people manage their challenging financial situations. The panel discussion–an exclusive event hosted by Y Combinator–was meant to introduce newly accepted YC companies to alumni who have successfully raised outside investment dollars for their companies and candidly discuss and demystify the process. Just one year prior, my cofounder and I had attended this very same panel discussion as a new YC team and listened to war stories from alumni and other inspiring entrepreneurs. I had come back to return the favor, admittedly, feeling only slightly more prepared than I was the first time.

As I listened to their questions, though, I noticed a lot of them started with something like: “This other company, that is doing something completely different than us, raised $X million last week…so we need to raise at least that much to succeed.” As a startup, it’s common to compare yourself to other startups; in this case it was the only way they were measuring their company’s success.

In reality, the only validation a young company needs are people (ideally paying customers) who are using what the company creates and, even more importantly, people who believe they can’t live without what the company creates. Along the way there will be technical challenges, but none will be as important as continuous validation from real people.

Unfortunately, what I noticed at the panel discussion is a symptom of a bigger problem here in Silicon Valley: there aren’t enough technology startups focused on solving real problems. What Silicon Valley should be creating is companies focused exclusively on addressing major personal and professional annoyances–products your mom or neighbor would find invaluable; not neat technology stuff and nice-to-haves that investors occasionally get excited about because, unlike entrepreneurs, they have the time and resources to spare.

If you work in Silicon Valley long enough you see how quickly fads come and go. Too often entrepreneurs feel compelled to engineer a complex answer to a complex problem as opposed to creating an elegant answer to a simple problem. As YC cofounder Paul Graham likes to say, “make something people want.” In fact, this has become such a mantra YC turned it into a T-shirt and gives it out to newly accepted teams.

And yet, I fear that the culture of Silicon Valley is drifting away from that simple message. There has always been an unavoidable tension between investors and entrepreneurs here. As an entrepreneur, your vision and livelihood often depend on whether you have the support of investors early on. As an investor, your responsibility is to get big returns for your limited partners and yourself.

Unfortunately, sometimes this tension has the effect of hyping up companies that are based on exciting ideas that don’t solve real problems. The result is usually a massive deflation of expectations (and investors’ money) once it becomes clear that the “exciting idea” wasn’t addressing a real need for people. And too often entrepreneurs get distracted chasing these ideas and end up measuring their progress–or worse, their company’s value–on what investors say or do early on.