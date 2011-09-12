Inspired By September 11th, A Refocusing On Good Deeds With No Expectations





“This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the tragic

events of 9/11. In the company of so many others, I would like to honor the

many heroes who on that day gave their lives to save others. To all the rescue

workers, volunteers, the New York City Fire Department, the passengers on

Flight 93 who bravely fought their captors, and the countless unnamed people

who offered love and comfort in the face of unspeakable violence – my gratitude

is overwhelming. To all of those who lived and kept going after losing

husbands, wives, children, parents, friends, co-workers, my heart is filled

with compassion. And to our military servicemen and women who continue to

dedicate their lives to protecting and expanding freedom throughout the world,

I offer my deepest thanks.” — Deepak Chopra

The ‘kindness of a stranger’ resonates with me as one of the

major 9/11 takeaways. On that day, for no reason whatsoever, good deeds from

strangers were bestowed upon so many people. In a gesture of remembrance,

‘doing a good deed’ for someone you don’t know is something we can do to honor

those that were lost and the families that lost them. Throughout my children’s

youth they were asked to report at the dinner table “one random act of

kindness” that they did that day. Opening a door, picking up a piece of

trash, letting someone go in front of you in line, sharing your last cookie

without being asked, picking a flower for somebody or visiting someone that

could use some joy certainly generated feelings of goodwill. Much to their

surprise, what my children learned from this is that it was them that benefited

most!

Samuel

Johnson said it well, “The true measure of a ‘man’ is how he treats

someone who can do him absolutely no good.” We have to “dance like nobody is watching,” Satchel Paige reminded us. Many people network with

the expectation of getting something in return. When was the last time you made

a business connection for somebody else? When was the last time you were connected? Could there be a pattern here?

Those that have lost the most are a true inspiration because

their commitment to grow from this tragedy serves as a reminder to the rest of

us that no matter what challenges we face preserving is the only answer. Just

as 9/11 was an unimaginable event, so too has been the last two and a half years in the

business world. The survivors of both have had the courage to imagine a

different way and the fortitude to see it through.

What good deed will Sept. 11 inspire you to do?