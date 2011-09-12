What Our Future Might Look Like If We Don’t Trash The Planet

When environmentalists think about what our future might look like, the predictions are often grim and hopeless; even under the best circumstances, they seem to say, we’re still screwed. But what if, by some miracle of human ingenuity, the dire predictions don’t pan out and we learn how to efficiently manage our resources? Futurist (and former Fast Company contributor) Jamais Cascio laid out his vision for three of those positive scenarios at last week’s SOCAP conference in San Francisco:

Walking the Tightrope

This is the “we can have our cake and eat it too” scenario. The world is heavily roboticized (in order to make it more efficient); the U.S., China, and Europe all work together; and geoengineering–the practice of engineering the climate to stave off climate change with technologies like orbiting space shields forests of synthetic trees–will be common. Geoengineering doesn’t make our climate any better, but it stops us from getting worse.

This is also a transparent world, information-wise. “Imagine if Facebook had a government contract,” Cascio explained in his talk. But this scenario is also, according to Cascio, the least probable. In this future, we try to preserve our current lifestyle–and that could easily slip away from sustainability and move into a downward spiral.

Flux Capacity

This is a world of resilience, where humanity goes through a major crisis or three and comes out stronger on the other side. There is sophisticated technology, but it is carefully chosen. For example: 3-D printers, which currently cost thousands of dollars but could become cheaper as the technology advanes. “It’s desktop publishing of objects,” said Cascio. “It could undermine traditional manufacturing, industry, and trade. You don’t have

to go to Walmart to buy a crappy dinnerware set, you can go to Kinkos and

print it out.”