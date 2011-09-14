How To Effectively Tell Your Brand’s Story On Twitter

Storytelling is an essential aspect of personal branding. The goal is to create a personal brand that resonates with your audience–and to do that, it is important that your brand tells a story. A flat, one-dimensional brand doesn’t give an audience any reason to pay attention. On the other hand, telling your story and letting your brand evolve will naturally generate interest in your personal brand–and by extension, your business. So how do you tell that story?

Today, we have more effective storytelling tools than ever before, starting with Twitter. Twitter is a great place to engage with your audience and keep them up to date on all of your latest adventures. Twitter provides a fun, laid-back atmosphere, so it’s the perfect venue for building an interesting and dynamic brand. If you haven’t created a Twitter profile yet, get started…and if you are already on Twitter, here are some suggestions to help you tell your story:

1) Let your followers know what you are up to. If you follow me on Twitter, you already know that I spend a good bit of time traveling, speaking, and producing various TV productions. As a result, my followers recognize that I am truly immersed in the world of personal branding. What do you spend time doing? It doesn’t have to be exciting–just keep us all in the loop!

2) Make it personal. Your Twitter profile should not be all business. In fact, it is much easier for your audience to truly connect with you when they perceive you as a “real” person. Tweet about your family, your hobbies, your opinions…don’t be afraid to open up a bit. The more you share your life on Twitter, the better your audience will feel that they know you. And the more they know you, the more likely they are to give you a call when they need your services.

3) Interact with your followers. Possibly the most overlooked concept when it comes to branding on Twitter is that interaction is critical. Too many business owners treat Twitter like a bulletin board–they log on a couple of times each week, post something, and then leave. But as you know from real-life experience, it is hard to connect with someone who won’t interact with you. Take the time to respond to your followers; your profile will become a much livelier and inviting place. And when your audience is paying attention, you can tell your story much more effectively.

Personal branding is all about storytelling. Fortunately, Twitter provides the perfect platform for business owners looking to create an engaging personal brand. Keep these tips in mind as you engage your audience and you’ll find that telling your story comes naturally. And don’t forget to connect with me on Twitter…I’m looking forward to hearing your story!