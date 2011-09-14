What Has Being A Thiel Fellow Given Me? Credibility

When I introduce myself as a Thiel Fellow people naturally want to know about the program. Since this is the first year of the fellowship, there are many questions to answer: Do you all live together? How many were awarded? How many people applied?

These questions are relatively easy: Fellows don’t live together; there are 24 fellows; more than 400 people applied.

Then people pop the hard the question, the question that is nearly impossible to answer because there’s no control experiment for life.

“What has the Thiel Fellowship done for you?” people ask.

I can’t answer this question definitively. It’s difficult to know where I would be today had I not received the fellowship. Certainly I’d be leading UnCollege, but would I be writing a book? Would I be speaking at events? Would I be writing this blog post?

Maybe. Probably. Probably not.