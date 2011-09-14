The Startup As Celebrity

Ashton Kutcher is as well known as a VC as he is for being the new star of Two and a Half Men (and Mr. Demi Moore). Bloomberg TV is launching a splashy new show about tech startups called TechStars. And a spate of high-profile tech IPOs have talking heads everywhere chattering.

It’s official: Startups are the latest pop-culture craze.

People are quick to cry bubble at the phenomenon of startup-turned-celebrity, but I think it’s a good thing. Maybe it’s the real-life manifestation of Revenge of the Nerds I’ve

always wanted to witness. Or maybe it’s a rebellion against the influx

of vapid, unintelligent reality television we’ve all experienced in

recent years. Why not make entertainment out of smart, young people

looking to build the next big thing, rather than the breed of bottom-feeders we’ve all come to know so well?

Here’s why startups make valuable celebrities:

Showcasing entrepreneurs on TV inspires creativity. A good example of this in action is the Sundance Channel’s reality show about Quirky,

a startup focused on turning independent inventors’ ideas into reality.

Any seed of an idea can be put to a vote among Quirky’s community and

become a fully produced and marketed product. While the call to action

is quite direct here (got an idea? submit it!), a more indirect

approach can also inspire armchair entrepreneurs watching at home.

Bloomberg TV’s upcoming TechStars gives viewers a chance to see (at least in small doses) what

it’s like to be a startup founder. From the intense long nights to

investors and mentors critiquing your baby–starting your own company

isn’t always as idyllic as it seems in your head. But the

bootcamp/pitch/payoff format of the TechStars program will lend itself

well to TV and hopefully drive more applicants to their accelerator

programs throughout the country.

Making tech a celebrity endeavor increases its exposure to young people. Although Ashton Kutcher could perhaps disclose his investments better, infusions of capital from celebrities can be a positive thing. (Justin Bieber is even rumored to

be getting in on the investment action.) For startups like Airbnb,

celebrity investment can help drive consumer adoption and awareness

like no ad campaign can. Or perhaps Justin Timberlake’s golden touch can

help resurrect MySpace. The jury’s still out, but a strategic celebrity

investment for the right company could be just the profile boost needed

to raise it up to profitability.