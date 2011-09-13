A New Set Of Metrics Defines The True Scorecard Of Success

Friday night I attended a surprise party honoring my close friend David’s 40th birthday. Naturally, a several-hundred-person bash was fun, but I got a lot more out of it than a Saturday morning hangover.

David is a successful entrepreneur and investor, but I realized he was far wealthier than his balance sheet. As dozens of friends and family fought back tears, they gave speeches that lavished love and appreciation on the man who touched their lives so deeply. It got me thinking about the current incomplete measures of success, and wondering what would happen if we added some new metrics.

In the U.S. we measure success by things like money, power, fame, good looks, possessions, toys, trophies, and degrees. In the digital age, we now strive for likes, followers, a high Klout score, and a giant LinkedIn network. At the same time, big-picture numbers like unemployment, divorce rates, environmental quality, educational results, trade deficits, and even overall happiness continue to plummet faster than a teen idol whose 15 minutes of fame have expired.

Today, someone can have a lot of cash and power, but be an overbearing jerk with no points deducted. Narcissistic celebrities are allowed to act like thumb-sucking idiots without a consequence in sight. A great-looking, successful, well-dressed guy can be a total jackass, yet his cup still runneth over with praise and admiration.

What would happen if we added some new metrics to our scorecard?

What if you measured and celebrated the number of times you bring joy to others each day? The number of people you positively impact or teach per week. The amount of sadness or fear you helped a loved-one overcome after receiving a devastating personal setback. The number of times you said no to life’s temptations and had character carry the day instead of impulse. The things you created. The compassion you extended. The responsible risks you took. The people you helped. The lives you changed. The impact you made.