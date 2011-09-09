Arm Race: Your Wristwatch Is Your Next Web Portal

Investors, and a number of industry heavies, have just acquired the smartwatch business of Meta Watch, as well as all its IP. The players include Juho Pinomaa, the former president of Sunnto (which makes dive computers, smart sports, and GPS watches), formerly of Nokia, and Bill Geiser and David Rosales, who used to lead the connected watch division of Fossil. The developer-centric Meta Watch is already due on sale this month, but these moves show that there’s serious interest in the future of the digital watch–and Meta is only one of the players. Lest you doubt the seriousness of these moves, consider that one of the players involved is Apple.

Chances are, you don’t wear a watch and haven’t for quite some time. Meanwhile, your smartphone is shoved into a pocket, briefcase, or purse right now, and all your SMS’s, phone calls, Twitter updates, and Facebook statuses are reeling on in the fabric-lined darkness. It would be amazingly handy (pun intended), in a world where more and more of us “check in” to places, snap photos, and share status feeds at an ever increasing pace, to have all that possible on your wrist.

Faced by shrinking sales of its traditional watches that really do little more than tell the time, Fossil began a project some time ago to develop a future connected watch–a digital device that would offer much more data to a tiny display. Meta Watch was the result, a mini computer, with Bluetooth and display, running a custom operating system. It’s now an independant entity, and it has an unusual remit: To appeal to developers and hardware hackers, to try to establish an ecosystem of apps and new ways of utilizing the display as an additional way to access what’s going on on your smartphone (mainly Android units, at first).

And Meta Watch isn’t alone. In Italy, two entrepreneurs are busy finalizing the design of the I’mWatch. It’s tiny, slim, highly styled (and highly expensive–in some jewel-encrusted iterations it costs around $15,000) and unlike the Meta it has a full-colour display and sophisticated touch interface enabled by its own on-board Android OS. It’s on pre-order starting at €250 now, and is due to make its first public appearance at the ARM tech conference in just 44 days. Though the company is cagey about what it can be used for, its promotional material shows calendar apps, weather feeds, MP3 players, news feeds, Facebook apps, and Twitter too–and it’ll come with a bunch of pre-loaded apps as well as extras via the proprietary “I’mStore.” Though it’s compatible with the iPhone, the I’mWatch seems to be a cleverer implementation of something Sony tried with its LiveView innovation for its own Android units.

These two devices are smart, sophisticated extra displays that run in addition to your smartphone and let you take some of the utility onto your wrist: They can buzz, for example, to let you know a call is coming in and prompting you to peep at the watch to see who’s calling–much easier than fishing a phone out of a pocket or bag–and if you were on a morning commute, you’d then perhaps decide to leave the call until later.