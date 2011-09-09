With Payvment’s Fashionable Facebook Platform, Shopping Is Social Again

About the “Baked In” series: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg likes to say that social dynamics are going to work their way into every industry, and the companies of the future will be the ones that bake them in from the beginning, rather than slapping them on as an afterthought. This series takes a look at companies that are discovering new opportunities by using social components in the foundations of their businesses.

Anna Wintour might not want to hear this, but pushing through throngs of frenzied fashionistas during Fashion’s Night Out is becoming as outré as last fall’s cargo pants. For those not in participating cities, multiple social media channels streamed live feeds of the retail chaos unfolding on the streets and in the store aisles of New York, LA, and Chicago. For once, those at home had the advantage. Not only could they get a front-row seat (sans pushing) to some events on Facebook, but they could shop there too, thanks to F-commerce boutiques powered by Payvment.

You might not have heard of it yet, but the two-year old Palo Alto-based company is a force in F-commerce. Payvment’s platform enables brands and merchants to create their own storefronts and get discovered by Facebook’s 750 million users. Currently powering over 60,000 active sellers offering more than two million searchable products, it’s a paradise for shopaholics with a penchant for discovering new trends and indie brands.

“It’s like having a one-on-one conversation with someone. There’s no anonymity and you get to know your shopkeeper. That builds trust and loyalty,” says Payvment’s chief brand officer, Joelle Musante.

Unlike other solutions that have popped up from major retail chains, Payvment’s tools are truly social. Musante tells Fast Company that Payvment understood from the beginning that Facebook was not the place to mimic e-commerce sites. “People go to Facebook with intention,” to connect with friends and family Musante says, “But we see [retailers] who say rebuild my store.”