How UGG Got Its Y Chromosome Back

UGG boots, the fuzzy-lined sheepskin boots best known for warming the toes of female celebs as they trot around Aspen and college girls as they trudge from class to class, are trying to recapture the interest of their original customer: dudes.

As UGG Australia prepares to introduce its largest assortment ever of men’s styles for fall, the company has enlisted Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the new face of UGG for men. The first commercial spot, called “Steps,” with music by Mos Def, follows three-time Super Bowl winner Brady, wearing a variety of UGG men’s footwear, as he runs with a look of smolder-y purpose on his face through a variety of country- and cityscapes. It airs tonight during the NFL’s first Monday Night Football game of the season, featuring Brady’s Patriots and the Dolphins.

UGG was originally marketed primarily to the types of outdoorsy, adventure-sports-loving men who shopped in surf and ski shops, though their girlfriends were known to swipe the comfy boots for themselves, or buy them in smaller unisex sizes.

When the UGG Australia was acquired by Deckers Outdoor in 1995, the company shifted its focus to women, who buy more shoes than men and are open to a greater variety of styles. UGG was in the process of repositioning itself from a men’s brand to “men’s, women’s and kids, luxury and comfort,” Constance Rishwain, president of UGG, said, and initially the company’s ad dollars were shifted to target women. “When I could only afford one ad, it was Vogue.”