The Business Utility Of Walks, Naps, And Taking Time Out

I recently returned from an amazing Harvard Business School event called the Dynamic Women in Business Conference.

They have maintained the highest levels of leadership, and dynamic

examples of women leading diverse and wonderfully fruitful lives.

I

was honored to present with other strong women leaders on our panel on

Social Entrepreneurship, which was packed with people who wanted to soak up social entrepreneurship, caring so deeply about

living lives devoted to the good of our community. What an

inspiration.

What I found so amazing was the

diversity of women’s lives. There was Lillian Lincoln, the first African

American woman to graduate from Harvard Business School in 1969. A

53-year-old gay woman from Microsoft, Anna Collins, adopted 13 month old

twins, and balanced motherhood with leading a major department at Microsoft. Single

mom Annette Pelliccio was a pioneer in the organic gardening industry,

while also taking care of her two children. There was the effervescent

Sarah Endline from SweetRiot’s confections, who incorporated community by

sourcing from indigenous people, and featured local artists on the

labels.

Just reading the above paragraph makes me filled with awe

at the productivity and devotion of such active women. They are doing

so much good for the world, and yet many of them are also maintaining

families. It’s not an easy balance. I think it will be one of the most

challenging questions women face as we strive to lead meaningful lives

at home and with work.

Balancing work and life most certainly came

up. At first there was a groundswell that it wasn’t possible. I had to

venture in here, delicately so, as I am not a mom yet, but do aspire to

be. I can speak about my balance today, but not yet for the future. I

hope I will make peaceful, wise, inspired decisions that bless all the

people in my life, when that time comes.

So for my life today, I had to tell the people at Harvard Business School, “Sometimes, I take naps.” And let me tell you why.