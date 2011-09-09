With Zagat Purchase Google Gets A Massive Foothold In Mobile Market

Zagat, the restaurant (and shopping) reviews stalwart, “famous” for “quotation-mark studded” morsels of criticism, has been acquired by Google. The deal, spearheaded by Marissa Mayer–Google’s guru of local–isn’t just about the content or the database: it’s about mobile internet.

Google’s massive growth has required the company to diversify far beyond its engineering and service development roots. And its attempted purchase of Yelp in 2009 was an early indication that the search giant may be entering the content game.

That one failed, leaving Google to throw its money at other home-grown innovations and myriad other acquisitions that increasingly reflected its mobile ambitions.

Late last year, for example, the company launched its Google Ideas think tank, which focuses mainly on geopolitical issues and solving problems in markets where mobile access to the Internet is more pervasive than broadband. Recently, it moved to acquire Motorola Mobility–Larry Page insists it’s for the IP portfolio.

It’s impossible not to consider the mind-boggling expansion of the smartphone market in all this, too. GPS systems are de rigueur in the automobiles of the middle- and upper-classes. Customers now search for restaurants, stores, and services via smartphone and travelers rely on GPS and geolocation apps to find gas stations and restaurants.

Despite Google Maps’ well-designed user interface and multitude of features, in-map review content has been a problem for them: Google’s in-house review service is weak and additional reviews are imported from second- or third-tier services. Losing Yelp’s reviews negatively impacted the quality of Google’s local map offering (at least temporarily).