What The New Patent Reform Act Means For Innovation

Late last night the Senate voted 89-9 to pass the America Invents Act that would radically reshape patent laws, and President Obama is expected to sign it without delay. It’s the first such significant bill in 60 years, and it has one key component: It moves the onus from merely “inventing” a patentable idea first to becoming the person who actually files for an innovation first.

If the subtlely of this eludes you, then here’s what the big hopes are for the act: By making this structural change about who gets assigned a patent, U.S. law will line up better with international law (which may simplify global-scale IP problems). It may simplify red tape, let the USPTO tackle a massive backlog of patent applications that’re snarled in existing red tape, and it could disable a class of patent troll who documents an idea but never applies for a patent until someone else does, replicating their invention.

Whew. Okay, before we explore that in greater depth, some quick backstory.

A patent represents a legal line in the sand that says “I own this” after an inventor innovates a new object, process, or design. Patents are there, in many ways, to protect the rights of the inventor to make a profit from their inventions, and to stop a competitor with better funding (but less original thinking) from quickly taking the idea to market. Current U.S. law works very much like this, with the emphasis on “first to invent” or otherwise demonstrate an innovation, thus “bookmarking” the idea, and giving a window for the inventor to get a creative business plan in action to bring the innovation into reality.

But “first to invent” has some big pitfalls, including the ability of an inventor to totally gut the hopes of someone else with a similar or identical idea, and who then files for a patent–because the original inventor, without necessarily having to make any move toward realizing the innovation, can claim they invented it. A complex legal battle may then ensue, and perhaps the second filer may choose to settle privately, license the idea, or fight the situation in an expensive court case.

This trolling completely destroys the idea that a successful new thing is built on 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration–a troll, perhaps even a rich troll who’s made money from previous innovations they’ve dreamed up (or, more materialistically, bought from someone), can simply keep the legal upper hand by saying they’re the real innovator without actually building anything.