Street-Performance Inspiration For Branding And Boardroom Success

After leading a global innovation summit a few weeks ago, I was lucky enough to venture out into London for a morning, doing what I love to do in big cities: be a cultural voyeur. Walking through the markets, the squares and arcades, I stopped in Covent Garden and joined a crowd watching a young street performer.

The show had just started and about 40 people had gathered around this young lad. He was wearing shorts and a white hooded sweatshirt with “The Tom Show” written in red letters on the front. Very well spoken, Tom had the crowd engaged. He loved his job, and told us that he had no doubt he was going to put on a great show. I watched as he read his audience, knowing who to flirt with, and who to nudge and ask for help. Self-deprecating and awkward in a very courageous way, whether it was dropping five juggling balls or nearly falling off a unicycle with his hands and wrists padlocked together, Tom was putting on an entertaining and memorable show. He was engaging his audience with fast wit, a dash of irony, and memorable content.

Watching the Tom Show, I started thinking about my show, where it needs help, where it needs new material, and that you and I are not so different from Tom. We’re all putting on a show, each in our own way every day. People who deliver theirs with conviction and energy always capture the crowd’s imagination and, like a brand, we have an audience that either pays attention and is engaged by our content, or they tune us out and move on. Like the Tom Show, where character, content, courage, personality, purpose, and values are all put on display, the crowd votes with their wallets.

Inspired by the brilliance of an artist and performer whose stage happens to be the street, I put together these five uncommon sense tips for creating your own personal brand: