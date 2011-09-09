With Cargohopper Delivery System, A Dutch City Unclogs Its Streets

How do you sustain the commercial heart of a city without clogging its arteries? It’s a conundrum for planners everywhere: how to juggle the delivery needs of stores and restaurants, with everyone else’s desire to live without wall-to-wall traffic. And it’s a particular challenge for older cities that were never designed for delivery trucks, and that block streets as goods are loaded and unloaded.

In Europe, many towns restrict deliveries to certain hours, or routes, or charge companies to enter the center, hoping to minimize the disturbance. But Utrecht, Holland’s fourth largest city, has gone further.

Its Cargohopper scheme allows companies to leave their goods at a warehouse six miles outside city limits, and have them delivered using a 52-foot, solar-powered caravan of three boxes pulled by a cab not much bigger than a golf buggy.

The backers of the project, which began in April 2009, point to several advantages. First, the Cargohoppper is better suited to Utrecht’s narrow, cobbled streets than conventional “light vans”, so the city’s roads are more open to other types of traffic.

Second, the Cargohopper is more favorable to the environment. Utrecht-based Hoek Transport, the company behind the scheme, says it saves 5,200 gallons of diesel–and 33 tons of CO2–a year by taking other vehicles off the streets.

And, third, the Cargohopper helps with recycling efforts, taking back cardboard and paper on its return journeys. That, in turn, means retailers have to store less unwanted material in their stores, and helps keep garbage off roadsides.