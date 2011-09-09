Publishers Are Mining Solid-Gold From Apple And Amazon’s Nugget-Sized Reads

Try explaining an e-book to a Luddite. How would you describe it? Well, it’s a book–a novel, a biography, some textbook or tome in a digital form. That definition needs a rewrite, now.

This week Apple introduced a collection of new short-form books, called Quick Reads, that are like short stories, long articles or packs of recipes, priced at just a fraction of the cost of what users pay for a full volume. Amazon introduced a similar concept back in January 2011 with Kindle Singles–essays, short stories and other quick reads priced from one to three dollars.

Newer, short-form e-books–in Amazon parlance “Singles,” and in Apple parlance “Quick Reads”–are not based on breakthrough technology but a few simple business realizations: The number of pages in a book has no bearing on the price or profit to be made, and consumers are willing to buy literature by the meter or the mile.

According to a company spokesperson, the Kindle store currently features 95 titles in its Singles collection including: “The Megabanks Mess” by former TARP administrator Herbert M. Allison ($.99), “Mile 81” by Stephen King ($2.99) and “Assange Agonistes” by journalist Heather Brooke ($1.99).

The new, Apple Quick Reads collection launched with titles like: “Planet Killers” ($.99) about menacing asteroids by The New Yorker’s Tad Friend, “This American Burger” ($4.99) by former New York Times food writer Molly O’Neill, and “Excellence Now” ($5.99) by Tom Peters.

In some ways, Apple’s official launch of Quick Reads is an expansion of what started several months ago with cookbooks and children’s volumes in their iBookstore.

In July, Cookstr–a New York City startup that helps high-end cookbook publishers and culinary talents go digital– began to sell small recipe packs in sizes ranging from 10 recipes, selected by theme, like “Summer Starters” or “BBQ Menu,” for 99 cents, to all 250 recipes for about 10 bucks. Cookstr started selling these short form iBooks with a collection from chef Rozanne Gold, the 1-2-3 Collection.