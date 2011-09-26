Creating Amazing Customer Experiences Through “Soft” Innovation

To generate growth, companies seem to love “hard” product innovation–the type

of expensive breakthroughs that require engineers and PhDs to toil away deep

in the lab. Think Teflon, Viagra, or the Segway scooter. The challenge with this

type of innovation is that it’s expensive and high risk because it requires a lot of

marketing dollars to educate consumers, not to mention the cost of developing the

product itself. And because mass advertising is not as effective as it once was, it’s

becoming more lengthy and expensive to recapture this type of significant R&D

investment. The growing glut of technology and patents is creating a lot of noise,

making it harder to predictably execute big innovations. What if your amazing

new product doesn’t take off?

On the flip side, soft innovators establish new standards for quality, experience,

and sales in their categories without actually doing anything profoundly

innovative. Think Ben & Jerry’s, which introduced the ice cream pint to the world

as a more personal alternative to the half-gallon or gallon tub.

At Method, we try to balance soft and hard innovations. Don’t get us wrong,

we love big innovation — such as our radical 8x laundry detergent, which has

received global accolades — but many companies underestimate the power of

soft innovation, which can enhance the consumer experience and drive massive

differentiation within a category. The advantage of a soft innovation is that it

treads lightly on the R&D budget, requires less marketing support because

consumers “get it” right away, and is predictably successful because the idea is

familiar and the consumer learning curve is quicker.

Despite this comparably minimal risk, soft innovations have the power to

disrupt or shift entire categories. Consider our cucumber all-purpose cleaner,

our teardrop hand wash, or our new pump dish soap. Similar products have been

done before, but each of ours brings a new scent, shape, or interaction to the

customer experience.

For us, soft innovation includes the fragrance, design and witty personality

of our products. None of this is individually groundbreaking, but collectively it

has a big impact. Going back to the original big idea of “Aveda for the home,”

bringing a personal-care approach to home care was revolutionary, but the steps

to get there were very evolutionary.

We build emotional points of difference into every product to create an

engaging consumer experience. We do this by dramatically challenging existing

alternatives on every front, from the use of unexpected fragrances like sea

minerals to packaging copy that talks about angry squirrels. Great experiences are

about being human, and humans want to be surprised. Basic categories like soap

offer few opportunities for differentiation, so you have to sweat the details. The

way the label feels in your hand, the shape of the bottle on your counter, the

sound of the trigger being squeezed, the writing on the back of a bottle that

makes you chuckle, even the little surprise of an owner’s manual inside a candle

box. Soft innovations collectively create an experience whenever you provide

something different and unexpected.