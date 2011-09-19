Making People Passionate For Toilet-Bowl Cleaners And Other “Low-Interest” Products

We admit it: We were never passionate about cleaning before we launched

Method. But building a belief brand with a social mission taught us that there is

no such thing as a low-interest category, just low-interest brands. Anyone can

generate excitement about a new cellphone technology or a new beer brand.

Attracting attention in a traditionally low-interest category (like soap) takes a bit

more thought. This is one of the best benefits of belief brands–they work equally

well in crowded high-interest categories and in overlooked categories. Beyond

the emotional engagement created by sharing similar beliefs and values with

their advocates, belief brands have a philosophy, an attitude, and a story to tell.

Their personalities aren’t created in some office on Madison Avenue; they’re

woven into the very fabric of the organization. Below, a few examples of high-interest brands in low-interest categories:

Joe Boxer. By injecting irreverence and controversy into his Joe Boxer

brand, Nicholas Graham transformed everyday boxer briefs into a conversation

piece.

Dyson. Ten years ago, it would have been difficult to imagine anyone getting

excited about a vacuum cleaner. Dyson shook up the dusty category

with innovative technology and beautiful design.

Swingline. An unremarkable and ubiquitous tool, staplers were the poster

boy of low interest before Mike Judd cast a red Swingline as an object

of devotion in his 1999 corporate satire, Office Space.

While we rely primarily on style and substance to inspire interest in cleaning

products, we also tap into an often overlooked subset of consumers: people who

actually love to clean. You probably even know a few friends whom you consider

to be clean freaks. We believe in making the act of cleaning more enjoyable and,

if we may say so, aspirational. But virtually every commercial treats cleaning as if

it were a huge hassle, virtually screaming promises of convenience and ease.

Pandering to women with images of grinning maids in aprons, it was as if taking

care of your things was something to be ashamed of, something you’d rather

leave to someone else. This is typical problem-solution marketing, in which you

set up a problem (mildew in the bathroom) and then present your product as the

hero solution (Pow! mildew gone). The problem with this approach is that it forces the consumer to enter through the problem, so your brand will always live in

low-interest land. Even if you don’t find an ounce of joy in cleaning, virtually

everyone loves the end state, a clean home. So we focused on talking about the

aspirational end state of cleaning, and we found that, to many people, cleaning

is an important part of life. It’s the ritual of connecting to their homes and families

by putting life back in order. To many, cleaning is a form of caring for their

children or pets by providing a safe haven for those they care about most.

Seeking to draw out our audience’s inner clean freaks, we filled our ad campaigns

with young, great-looking naked people in gorgeous, hip homes, using

(or maybe just caressing) a rainbow of beautiful Method products. Rather than

the “quick and painless” promises in our competitors’ ads, we communicated

with clever, cheeky messages intended to promote the aspirational idea that

cleaning could be cool (gasp!). Flying in the face of decades of traditional

cleaning commercials, the ads resonated with people of all ages.

To many people, jogging is a chore. Imagine if Nike ran advertisements featuring

unhappy joggers forcing themselves through another grueling early

morning routine. Not likely. To the contrary, the brand celebrates every sport it

touches, with aspirational imagery. We’d even bet there are some fierce

badminton ads out there that would inspire you to Just Do It with a birdie! Nike

ties this to its social mission of bringing inspiration and innovation to every athlete

in the world. As Bill Bowerman, track coach and cofounder of Nike, said, “If you

have a body, you are an athlete.”