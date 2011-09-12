The Method Method Of Creating And Nurturing Amazing Corporate Culture

Like the age-old riddle about silence–which expires the moment you say its name–culture defies cultivation. The latest HR theories can no more measure a company’s culture than an MRI can isolate an individual’s soul. No drab mission statement ever inspired anyone to put in extra hours on a side project, no weekend team-building exercise in the forest ever got executives and hourly workers to sit side by side at lunch on Monday, and the world has yet to see an employee handbook capable of boosting employee morale. The greater the effort to formalize it–to box it in with structure and guidelines–the faster culture slips away. Nevertheless, diligent HR pros devote dense manuals full of prescriptive theory to its creation, only to throw up their hands, exasperated, when it materializes spontaneously in the ranks of unassuming start-ups all around them. At Method, we understood that too much process would only be an impediment. The challenge was to institute process without suffocating culture–but how?

“Our challenge as a company was, how do you keep the magic alive?” says

Rudy Becker, the resinator (aka engineering director). “It’s one thing to succeed

when you’re small, but how do you keep all the good stuff while you grow? We

knew what got us where we were and we didn’t want to lose that. If we did lose

it, it would almost not be worth it anymore.”

In the midst of countless aimless discussions about how to fix Method’s culture,

our big spender (or CFO), Andrea Freedman, had an epiphany. What if we

were to establish a pod to build and maintain our culture–a kind of ministry of

culture?

Take a moment to identify the best aspects of your life at work and imagine

how a group of devoted caretakers might help those aspects flourish. If you’re

still in the business-plan stage, make a list of all the qualities you envision in your

ideal workplace and how you might encourage them on a day-to-day basis. Don’t

worry too much about what’s practical at this stage–rather than an actionable

plan, think of this as the ideal. The “Ministry of Culture” sounded great in theory,

but we feared it would just be an HR department by another name. Meanwhile,

if culture was by definition greater than the sum of its parts, was it worthwhile–or even possible–to bother with the building blocks?

Questions like this got us thinking. More rules and guidelines were the

wrong thing when the company was young and growing. We were small. Our

touch points were closer. You didn’t have to turn in a form for someone else to

do something for you–you just walked over to the one person who did it. But

as we grew and the company got bigger, we understood that some process

might actually help free time and energy.

In search of how to introduce more process without smothering our culture,

we consulted a handful of kindred spirits–companies we believe have built and

maintained strong, organic cultures. After all, we’ve always been big believers in

seeking inspiration from companies that do things better than we–be it consumer-facing stuff like branding and packaging or behind-the-scenes areas of

expertise like R&D and distribution. So, we figured, why not ask others’ advice

on culture?

In search of perspective, we approached six companies we knew and

respected–Apple, Google, Pixar, Nike, Starbucks, and Innocent, the trendy

British beverage maker–asking each of them one key question, “What really

matters to you when it comes to great culture?” Unsurprisingly, the six had a lot

to say. Taking it all down, we noticed three key themes common to all of them: