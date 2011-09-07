Gamer Heal Thyself With Jane McGonigal’s SuperBetter

Deeply impacted by a traumatic brain injury in 2009, and struggling with traditional therapy, Jane McGonigal created a game–SuperBetter–to help heal herself. It worked. Since then, the best-selling author and game designer has been creating SuperBetter the platform to empower anyone to create a browser-based SuperBetter game, tailored to cure whatever ails.

Before speaking as a panelist at the SOCAP11 conference in San Francisco this week– an event that inspires the “flow of capital to [entrepreneurs advancing] social good,” McGonigal revealed the SuperBetter beta and a list of partners in her tech-forward effort to make self-help more effective.

She revealed that Zappos is SuperBetter’s pilot customer and development partner. (McGonigal and Zappos’ founder Tony Hsieh are good friends.) All Zappos employees will be creating and playing SuperBetter games in the coming months to become less stressed, more fit, and generally happier with their lives.

Ahead of SOCAP, McGonigal recounted her inspiration to bring SuperBetter to the masses in a call with FastCompany:

I had a mild traumatic brain injury in 2009 and had a very hard time healing. It looked like an impossible road ahead. I didn’t know if I could go back to work, or ever be myself again. It was a low point in my life. In a flash, in one moment of clarity that I had, I thought–if I could approach my recovery in the same way that I could play games, it would feel like anything was possible. It would feel like I was on a road to getting better, an adventure, where I had friends and family who felt like my allies helping me get better. So, I made up a game that helped me. Later, I published the rules online and off, and got letters from everyone who took them up and made their own versions of SuperBetter. People around the world played this game to help themselves lose weight, get over asthma, diabetes, knee surgery, chronic pain, autoimmune problems, even unemployment. There was a point where I got so many letters that I thought this was something bigger. Finally, SuperBetter is a platform that’s ready and available to try out in beta.

In this system, users will be able to: create games to address certain challenges they’re facing; select a nickname (like Jane The Concussion Slayer); build their own headquarters or laboratory (image below); select villains to fight, and allies to enlist to play with them online; or choose tasks they must accomplish in order to progress to an “Epic Win.” Perhaps those are predictable aspects of the SuperBetter platform.