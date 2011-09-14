Straight Talk On American Design

We may be the court jesters of design or the royal clowns or the nimble athletes or the lucky lottery winners of design. MICKEY MCMANUS, Maya Design

America has always been great at crude innovation and bad at refinement.

Bjarke Ingels, Bjarke Ingels Group

Design is the oil in the machinery of capitalism. It drives our need for products and moves the economy forward.

Sean Adams, AdamsMorioka

We’re coming out of a sort of punch-drunk phase of American Design where an overzealous giddiness led us to believe that design could “solve” any problem.

Paddy Harrington, Bruce Mau Design

We lead the world in not taking ourselves so seriously. OMG, we are just designers. Enjoy it.

John Jay, Wieden+Kennedy

The ubiquity of American design makes it almost invisible.

Jerry Helling, Bernhardt Design

This is our moment. We have made every other factor of American business as efficient as possible. Now it’s about effectiveness. And this is where design comes in.

Sohrab Vossoughi, Ziba Design