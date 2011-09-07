advertisement
Make Your Move: Franklin Leonard, Founder of the Black List

By Franklin Leonard

Franklin Leonard is the Founder of the Black List, a yearly publication highlighting Hollywood’s most popular unproduced screenplays. He was formerly a director of development at Universal Pictures, and has also worked at the production companies of Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella, Leonardo DeCaprio, and John Goldwyn.

