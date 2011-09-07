advertisement
Make Your Move: Ge Wang, Cofounder of Smule

By Ge Wang1 minute Read

Ge Wang is the cofounder of Smule, a social music app development company. He is also the creator and chief architect of the Chuck audio programming language, and is the founding director the Stanford Laptop Orchestra and of the Stanford Mobile Phone Orchestra. 

