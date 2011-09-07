Groupon IPO Delay, Facebook Boosts iPhone App, Antitrust Raid For Google Korea, AT&T Can’t Dodge $3B T-Mobile Deal Fee

Gogo Goes Local. Delta Airlines is fitting out its CRJ700 regional jet with Gogo’s Wi-Fi service. The aircrafts are in operation already, and when their wifi service is activated, they will be the first regional fliers to have on-board Wi-fi. Gogo is the only Wi-Fi service provider approved by the FCC, and already provides inflight Wi-Fi to 6000 aircrafts on global routes. It recently launched Gogo Vision, a service that would allow passengers to stream videos on their tablets. —NS
Iridium Hotspot Will Give You Wifi Anywhere. A new Wi-Fi product from the global internet provider Iridium Communications will let users get online from anywhere in the world. All they’ll need is Iridium’s new AccessPoint hotspot, connected to Iridium’s satellite phone. The duo will hook up BlackBerry and Android devices to the Iridium network. The AccessPoint is expected to cost about $200 and will be available later this year. —NS
—Updated 15:05 p.m. EST
Facebook Hits Big Numbers. The world’s largest social network isn’t just appealing to its 750 million users–but also to its advertisers, who helped Facebook generate $1.6 billion in revenue in the first half of 2011, a source tells Reuters. That’s roughly double what Facebook posted last year. —AC
Twitter And Microsoft Renew Search Deal. Twitter and Microsoft will continue to work together on search. The @twitter account and @bing made the announcement via a chirpy exchange on Twitter yesterday. Earlier this year, Google failed to renew its contract with the social network, but for now, Microsoft and Twitter will keep on keeping’ on. —NS
Google’s Daily Deals Service Grows. Austin, Boston, DC, Denver and Seattle are now part of Google’s daily deals family. Google Offers (beta) debuted this summer, in New York, the Bay Area, and Portland, where users could sign up for daily emails with discounts for local businesses. With today’s expansion, residents can sample ice cream in Boston, Mexican food in Austin, falafel in DC, buy discounted bookstore wares in Denver, or visit the Seattle aquarium. —NS
The Annual Cost Of Cybercrime? $114 billion. A year-long survey in 24 countries has revealed that the cost of cybercrime–measured in the money stolen by “cyberthugs” and cash spent on fixing cyberattacks–is $114 billion annually. Together with the time that victims of cybercrime said they’d lost to the online offenses, the cost goes up to $388 billion dollars, reports Symantec, the makers of Norton Antivirus software. —NS
Electronic Arts One Step Behind Zynga. After launching the Sims Social game for Facebook, and closing its acquisition of PopCap last month, Electronic Arts is rising in the social gaming space. AllThingsD reports that since yesterday, AppData has counted the gaming popularity of PopCap and EA as one, now making the company the second largest contender in the social gaming arena. —NS
–Updated 12:00 p.m. EST
Groupon Delaying IPO. The high-profile initial public offering of Groupon is now thought to be delayed because of highly unfavorable market conditions. Sources say the daily deal site is pushing back initial meetings with banks from a predicted start date next week until later in the year, when it is hoped the economy has stabilized in favor of a launch. –KE
–Updated 06:50 a.m. EST
NASA has released new images of some of the Apollo Moon landing sites, taken from low orbit above the satellite, which have unprecedented detail: In some you can even see the famous “LRV” Moon Buggy.
Facebook Overhauls iPhone App. Facebook has given its iPhone app a radical overhaul, adding in new features like tagging your friends and places, as well as improving the privacy settings for users who update Facebook while mobile–in line with its recent adjustments to the privacy of the website itself. There is a mystery surrounding its iPad app, however, with earlier hints at iPad code removed from the latest app software. –KE
Google Korea In Antitrust Raid. The offices of Google in South Korea have been entered and searched by the authorities over allegations that Google is partaking in monopolistic business and stifling competition by making its search engine the default search option on Android handsets. Google is also accused of delaying Android updates for phone networks that prefer to use alternative engines. Similar allegations have been made in the U.S. before. –KE
AT&T May Have To Pay For T-Mobile Deal. If U.S. regulatory bodies end up blocking the high-profile $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile by AT&T, it’s looking likely that AT&T will have to pay a $3 billion termination fee. The termination fee attracted much media attention when the deal was first announced because of its almost unprecedented size. AT&T may also have to spend billions more on closing the fledgling relationship down. –KE
–Updated 6:00 a.m. EST
Yesterday’s Fast Feed: Bartz Ousted As Yahoo CEO, Hong Kong Apple Store To Open, Dutch Hack Led To Spying In Iran …and more…