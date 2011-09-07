Groupon IPO Delay, Facebook Boosts iPhone App, Antitrust Raid For Google Korea, AT&T Can’t Dodge $3B T-Mobile Deal Fee

Gogo Goes Local . Delta Airlines is fitting out its CRJ700 regional jet with Gogo’s Wi-Fi service . The aircrafts are in operation already, and when their wifi service is activated, they will be the first regional fliers to have on-board Wi-fi. Gogo is the only Wi-Fi service provider approved by the FCC, and already provides inflight Wi-Fi to 6000 aircrafts on global routes. It recently launched Gogo Vision, a service that would allow passengers to stream videos on their tablets . —NS

Iridium Hotspot Will Give You Wifi Anywhere. A new Wi-Fi product from the global internet provider Iridium Communications will let users get online from anywhere in the world. All they’ll need is Iridium’s new AccessPoint hotspot, connected to Iridium’s satellite phone. The duo will hook up BlackBerry and Android devices to the Iridium network. The AccessPoint is expected to cost about $200 and will be available later this year. —NS

Facebook Hits Big Numbers. The world’s largest social network isn’t just appealing to its 750 million users–but also to its advertisers, who helped Facebook generate $1.6 billion in revenue in the first half of 2011, a source tells Reuters. That’s roughly double what Facebook posted last year. —AC

Twitter And Microsoft Renew Search Deal. Twitter and Microsoft will continue to work together on search. The @twitter account and @bing made the announcement via a chirpy exchange on Twitter yesterday. Earlier this year, Google failed to renew its contract with the social network, but for now, Microsoft and Twitter will keep on keeping’ on. —NS

Google’s Daily Deals Service Grows. Austin, Boston, DC, Denver and Seattle are now part of Google’s daily deals family. Google Offers (beta) debuted this summer, in New York, the Bay Area, and Portland, where users could sign up for daily emails with discounts for local businesses. With today’s expansion, residents can sample ice cream in Boston, Mexican food in Austin, falafel in DC, buy discounted bookstore wares in Denver, or visit the Seattle aquarium. —NS

The Annual Cost Of Cybercrime? $114 billion. A year-long survey in 24 countries has revealed that the cost of cybercrime–measured in the money stolen by “cyberthugs” and cash spent on fixing cyberattacks–is $114 billion annually. Together with the time that victims of cybercrime said they’d lost to the online offenses, the cost goes up to $388 billion dollars, reports Symantec, the makers of Norton Antivirus software. —NS