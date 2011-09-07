Management Maxims From Kim Kardashian, Communications Genius

advertisement

As I was watching snippets of the Kim Kardashian wedding

with my wife and daughters, I realized that Kim and her entourage could teach

managers a thing or three about communications. I have seen projects large and

small fail not because they were intrinsically the wrong thing to do, or that

their teams were incapable of executing with quality. I often see projects fail

because they are undersold by teams that under communicate. It’s all well and

good to understand strategic intent and tactical performance measures. But if

the stakeholders, and perhaps more importantly, the larger audience of people

who need to adopt the outcomes of a project don’t feel in the loop, then your

project is probably heading for the edge of an abyss. Kim, meanwhile, knows how to stay on message, to amplify that message through partners, and to make everything

look beautiful. Here are ten lessons from Kim Kardashian’s communications

juggernaut that managers should consider adopting to make their project- and

change-management initiatives more successful. 1. Don’t be afraid to

emphasize your biggest asset Kim knows people talk about her rear, and she

isn’t opposed to showing it off in tight-fitting couture. She bats her lashes at the paparazzi and flaunts her curves. She knows that if first impressions matter, you need to lead with your strengths. I

have seen many a presentation intended to convince me of something turn into a

history lesson or a plea, a complaint or a backhanded compliment, rather than a

pointed exercise in making me care. Things that matter have intrinsic value. Managers should design

presentations to transmit that value so the recipients of the message can

experience empathy, eventually leading to their support for the idea, and in

the best of circumstances, their advocacy for it.

I was asked this morning, “Why the Kardashian phenomenon?” In

tough economic times, people have always looked to glamour and wealth with an

admiring eye. Literature teaches us that we experience great joys and deep

sorrows through literature. The media is the literature of today, and the

Kardashians unapologetically represent America’s version of royalty. They hold our

attention as such (as long as they don’t have to compete with a real British princess

vacationing on their home turf). Before you start a project, or attempt to sell an idea,

understand what it is you are selling at the fundamental level and the value

that it represents to those you are speaking with. Lead with that message, with

that perspective, and close with it as well. Kim’s biggest asset is being

Kim, which is why she spends her time honing her image and aligning with brand-reinforcing partners. If all managers and leaders knew what they represented

and focused on the value they want to deliver, the business world would be a

much less muddled, much less abstract place in which to invest our future. 2. Let the momagers lead We all have our talents. In many companies, staff reductions

have led to many people being overloaded with tasks for which they may possess

few talents and little passion. Regardless of how much hard work Kim and her

siblings perform off camera, it is momager Kris Jenner who keeps the show

running. She is the proverbial fire under her daughter’s collective asses. Managers, even those overburdened by hand-me-down assignments

from long-lost colleagues, need to recognize that they can’t do everything

well. If they find themselves in a situation where they have a strong

internal marketer to lean on, then let her do her thing. And unlike

the Kardashian clan’s model of matriarchal dominance, in many companies that

may mean letting someone more junior take the lead. The junior person may not

initially be responsible for marketing, but given the tight availability of

talent inside many firms, a junior person may be the only person with enough

slack in his day, and enough flexibility in his assignment, to take on

something that looks like overhead. Combine that with passion, social media

expertise, and the opportunity to stretch beyond his current role, and a junior

staffer may be just the right person to nurture a communication plan. 3. Use all available channels

and repeat your message regularly

How often have you heard a project manager say “I sent out

an email” after being admonished for not communicating? Of course he sent out

an email. But in this attention-starved culture, an email doesn’t cut it. Kim knows this. That is why her team broadcasts her message across traditional

media like television, radio, and print, but also effectively uses new media

channels, like Facebook, Twitter, MySpace, and a blog. Check out her Twitter page–with 9.5 million followers and counting, she’s doing something right. If you want people to hear your message, be it the value of

a new ERP implementation, adopting a social media platform, or launching a new

product in the market, you have to use all the channels available to you, and

you have to repeat yourself until you see a visible groundswell of dialog.

Kim’s messages are about attention, not transformation, but if you don’t get

people’s attention about the transformation, then you will never start the

transformation. Good managers need to start with marketing and communications

plans that understand where their audience seeks information. They need to be ready

to be discovered at the right time, in the right circumstance, with messages

that reinforce the needs, the expectations, but most importantly, the value they

bring to their audience. 4. Recruit Sponsors Some estimates put Kim’s recent wedding price tag at $6 million.

Only the Kardashian clan didn’t pay anywhere near that, because the wedding had

multiple sponsors providing everything from reduced priced wedding bands to wedding

gowns. And anything that wasn’t covered directly probably fit into the budget

provided by E! and People, which forked over a combined $17.5 million for exclusive coverage of the nuptials. Although some marketing teams still have the luxury of

drawing attention to themselves with lavish parties and the delivery

of best-selling keynote talent, inside the enterprise, bargaining chips

and the communications budgets remain scarce. One of the few bargaining chips

left to managers as hierarchies transform into networks, and the ability to

make people do things evolves into coaxing people to do things, is time.

Time

may be the most precious asset for today’s managers. With fewer workers to get

things done, any time spent talking about off topic items and not executing

reflects in lost productivity. Time spent away from the task must be really

important. Managers who want to see their projects or ideas adopted need to

recruit other managers to sponsor them with time. Time in meetings. Time

mentioning them on an internal blog or email. Time adding an appropriate

key performance indicator to their team’s scorecard. By yielding time to

another manager’s work, the sponsoring manager broadcasts that he or she sees

importance in the work, and even if they can’t use draconian methods to get

their direct reports on board, leading by influence and respect is often a

better tact anyway. So even though you don’t have world-class jewelers or

celebrity designers to contribute to your success, if you effectively partner

with your colleagues and convince them to sponsor your project or idea with

time, you may find your project receives more attention. Then it is up to you

to assert your position. 5. Assert your position Kim Kardashian is not bashful. I don’t think there is a

bashful Kardashian, or for that matter, a bashful Jenner. There are, however,

bashful managers. I use the term manager

here rather than leader because I don’t know many bashful leaders. Leader is an

earned title, manager is an assigned one. If managers want to become leaders,

they need to assert their positions and stick to them. Kim is clear about her place in the world and she opens doors for

herself and her siblings, never asking permission, just initiating and doing. Kim and her family have turned the fame of being famous into real economic assets

with retail stores, clothing lines, and designer jewelry. Managers who want to add the title leader to their unofficial honorifics need to push boundaries,

challenge assumptions, and confront both arrogance and ignorance in their

communications. This “easier to ask forgiveness than permission” approach models

courageous leadership, a key principle to those that assert their positions. 6. Align with other

brands

Projects and ideas don’t exist in a vacuum. The only reason

your project or idea exists is to enhance the overall effectiveness, revenue, or

perception of the company you work for. One of the reasons you seldom hear a Kardashian dissing

another celebrity or brand (outside of each other, which reflect playful

infighting, a Kardashian brand attribute) is because they know they can’t

afford to create situations that could potentially jeopardize their wealth-generating machine. Inside enterprises, wealth is projected through the adoption

of ideas and the accumulation of organizational influence, either directly

through organization chart alignment or through leadership. Good leaders know

that their influence can be extended through alliances that mutually augment

the value of all parties involved. Those seeking to enhance their success need

to align with projects and with people who will help them achieve their goals,

while they offer reciprocal assistance to those partners. 7. Get other people to

pay for your PR With small budgets, organizations have little hope of

covering all communications needs within the communications budget line.

Welcome to Word-of-Mouth-Marketing and its social media ancillaries. If you

communicate to those who are listening, assertively lead with value, let

people’s talents align with their roles and team with good partners, you will discover

that positive message reinforcement derives naturally from a well-designed

project or campaign. The accumulation of positive attributes will lead to amplification.

Kim gets paid to be Kim, sometimes upwards of $50,000 to visit a nightclub. The

Kardashian PR machine is paying for her PR. Internal alliances, value-based

communication, and actually delivering on expectations, will result in others

talking about things you as a leader find important. When the VP of a division decides

to highlight your project in his keynote at the company meeting, you can bet

that his directs will reiterate that message in their follow-on meetings–and

so on and so on. 8. Always look beautiful

Even in sweatpants and with little makeup, Kim knows that

her fame begins with beauty, though it certainly doesn’t end there. Kim knows

that people may watch the train wrecks perpetrated by the likes of Nick Nolte,

Lindsey Lohan, Mel Gibson, Britney Spears, or Robert Downey, Jr., but she also

knows the decline of beauty reduces the value and influence of those personal

brands. The same is true for companies

like Bank of America and Toyota, who are trying to rehabilitate their brands

after ugly, and very public, gaffes in trust. Smart celebrities, and those who

have pulled themselves up from the D list, realize that rehabilitation begins

with order, and order is beautiful. Spears is fit again, delivering hit songs

and glamming it up at awards shows. Robert Downey, Jr. is dapper and heading

toward fatherhood as a responsible adult. Kim’s low point, her 2007 sex tape,

was also her launch pad, and she has done a fine job of distancing herself from

that escapade. If I enter a conference room and discover a disheveled

manager fumbling with the overhead or unable to find the “Share my Screen” menu

item on Skype during a videoconference, I don’t think beautiful. People in

business often refer to people and meetings that don’t go well as “wrecks,”

“messes,” “f**k-ups,” and many other derogatory terms. Those who design the experience will

end up with a beautiful product. Kim’s team manages details, and good managers

focus on details as well. From the template used in PowerPoint, to the

effective use of graphics over 8-point type, to being brief and bright, to

understanding the audience’s needs and not just their own, good managers design

beautiful experiences that enhance their credibility, their trustworthiness,

their personal brand–and ultimately the success of projects, campaigns, and

initiatives they are responsible for delivering. 9. Live the plan Most people live quiet, private lives. The Kardashians live

loud, public lives. For most brides, a wedding is their most public moment. For

Kim, it was just another day at work, and unlike many other days, and perhaps

more private than most given several months of editing are ahead before the

public gets all the details. It isn’t

just because Kim is a reality star that she lives her plan, but that she

recognizes herself as the icon of a brand. Every choice she makes reflects on

future opportunities, future perceptions, and future earnings. Managers need to commit to their work and understand how to

weave their objectives into the objectives of others, to offer synergistic

value. But more than that, they need to recognize they too are representatives

of their projects and their ideas, brand representatives that project the value

they are trying to communicate. Communication becomes a whole body exercise and

one that doesn’t revolve around a clock. After-hours behavior that is

observable by coworkers is just as important as attitudes and demeanors

projected during working hours. Living the plan means being authentic and

consistent, and of all the tips shared here, it may be both the most important,

and the most difficult to attain. 10. Understand where you

have permission to lead

Brands have permissions. Microsoft, for instance, has

permission, through its Office and Windows brands, to drive industry

dialogue about the future of work because it is the leader in desktop operating

systems and productivity software. Kim has permission to talk about clothing,

food, perfume, leisure activities, sports, and a host of other consumer goods

and interests, but she probably won’t be a serious or meaningful draw at a

project management or application developer conference. Managers need to understand where they have permission to

lead based not just on their project assignment and what it is supposed to be

about, but through their personal brand and personal reputation. A great coder

gets to talk to other coders about methodologies and memory allocation. He or

she probably doesn’t have much input to the design of a workspace used to

coordinate the bringing together of two business entities into a single

accounting system as the result of a merger. Understanding where you have permission to lead underpins

much of the advice above because it informs likely affiliations and influences,

what topics people will listen to you about when you communicate, and even

perhaps, how other people perceive and evaluate your beauty (whatever that

means in your own personal context). Bonus: Strike while

the fire is hot KimK knows that starlets, even more than stars, fade in

Hollywood. She may be a franchise now, but her torch only sports limited fuel. Projects

that take forever to accomplish become a dull, burdensome monkey on people’s backs, dragging down morale and bringing into question the

professional credentials of the managers associated with the project. Kim lives

in the now. Her projects are very short in duration and have clear goals: Show

up at a club and get people to drink more. Bring my friends with me to a fund

raiser. Drive sales through personal association with a brand.

Project managers

and the curators of corporate memes need to think about how to chunk up their

communications so that even big projects appears as a series of punctuated

moments of meaning and accomplishment. Avoid lethargic bulk that makes the

future seem like a meaningless blur of endless chores. Figure out how to get

people excited every day about doing a little something to push the needle

forward. That is another distinguishing feature of leaders from managers: Managers try to keep things moving in a don’t-rock-the-boat way, and leaders

disrupt and insert excitement. In today’s world of uncertainty and fast-paced

change, businesses need more people to step up as leaders and fewer to be

satisfied with cultivating the status quo. So go out next week and figure out

how to make people engage with what you’re doing, and at least for a brief

moment, appreciate that they are involved with you, your project and your idea.

And while they’re still happy, get them excited about the next thing on your

list. You’ll have more fun and they’ll have more fun if you design experiences

rather than just let work happen. Kim Kardashian clearly understands her alignment to the

family business, and she knows how to engage her partners, her entourage, and

her audience in tactical communications that unambiguously reinforce the

messages she is charged to carry, and the image she needs to portray. If

managers take these ideas and apply them to their work, they will start acting

like leaders. And that leads to another Kardashian axiom: Acting like a

celebrity pretty much makes you a celebrity. So start acting like a leader. Who

knows, maybe next week people will start to think you are one. If you are interested in learning more about how to better design communications for effectiveness, innovation, and excitement, see my book Management by Design, which examines work experience through the lens of design. [Image: Flickr user Beacon Radio]