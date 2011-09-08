Inside Walmart’s Super Social Shopping Agenda, Or Keeping Up With The Digital Joneses

Don’t know what to get your co-worker this Christmas? If all goes well at @WalmartLabs, Walmart may be able to suggest exactly what you and he and the neighbors and friends you both share are into. @WalmartLabs, launched recently to power the e-commerce push of one of America’s biggest retailers, is working on milking information from its own customers’ social networks to reshape the future of shopping.

Customer information on networks like Twitter and Facebook offers a rich opportunity for retailers like Walmart to learn about shoppers’ interests–and those of their friends. Armed with that information, they can more reliably target deals and choices at customers–if they have the know-how to navigate that stream of data.

That’s where @WalmartLabs comes in. Before it was part of Sam’s Club, it was a tech startup in Silicon Valley (then called Kosmix) founded by entrepreneur-engineers Venky Harinarayan and Anand Rajaraman. The two are creating something they call the “social genome” (not unlike Mark Zuckerberg’s social graph), which tracks links between people and their interests. On a scale like Walmart’s, it has the power to change the future of shopping.

At the heart of the technology powering @WalmartLabs is categorization of social media, Harinarayan explains: “How to put things in buckets, rather than looking for needles in a haystack.” Kosmix’s early product, TweetBeat, sifted through real-time traffic on Twitter to offer up a curated, pertinent stream of information which users could tap into to follow a live event. The company also built RightHealth, a search site for health information, powered by the same technology.

@WalmartLabs will be heading up Walmart’s foray into social retail in three different ways. First, using technology similar to the kind they developed for TweetBeat, @WalmartLabs will help track the interests of people living around a Walmart store, and use that information to drive inventory. For example, people living near a Walmart store in Mountain View, CA, may tweet about biking, while people living somewhere else may be tweeting about fishing. Using their custom technology that organizes and filters social media feeds, @WalmartLabs will play a key role in advising in-store inventory, using social media as a way to predict demand.

Walmart also wants to talk to you on your social network of choice. Using their knowledge of interests and your friends networks, the store wants to be able to make gift recommendations for your friends through Facebook, Harinarayan says, like offering deals around the holiday season. The first of these are expected to be rolling out by the end of this year.