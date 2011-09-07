How To Give Your Community A Post-Summer Kick-Start

Every year summer brings with it a noticeable drop in social media traffic as people recharge their batteries and cut down on screen time. With that comes an unavoidable attrition of your community whether in terms of growth rate or engagement. So here’s ten ways to kick start your community.

1. GET PERSONAL: Every blog should offer a level of intimacy that the blogger is comfortable with. At the same time, loyal readers like to get to know you a little better so offer them a peek behind the curtain, such as a tour of your office, a video about what you’re thinking about, or start sharing more photos on a regular basis so they get to know you even better.

2. MIX IT UP: As a blogger it’s very easy to get set in your ways but your community likes variety. So start doing video posts if you haven’t before, launch a contest, or reach out to them and ask your readers what they would like to see.

3. STEAL FROM THE BEST: Successful bloggers with large and consistently engaged communities are doing something right. So explore their blog and the pattern of their posts. These demonstrate effective strategies that you could use but remember to be specific to your audience and there as no one strategy fits all communities.

4. GET INTENSE: If you’re in the habit of positing once or three times a week, try a blast of content where you post every day and capture the interest of people outside your usual pattern of posting. Plus that density of great information will capture more interest as well.

5. SEEK OUT NEW SOURCES: Every time your feel stale or unsure what to write about, looking at new research is a great way to get inspired. A few suggestions include Edelman, Cone, Dachis and Altimeter, all of whom do fantastic research that gets the brain firing.

6. DIVE DOWN A WORM HOLE: It’s easy to get stuck on certain topics and also to offer the same level of investigation. So why not do a deep dive on a topic for a week that will establish newfound authority for you and new readers?