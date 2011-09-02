Go The F**k To Space

On August 27, Andrew Kolb uploaded a PDF of a project he’d been working on to his website. The 25-year-old Canadian illustrator wanted to break into children’s literature, so he had designed a picture book to go along with a favorite song: David Bowie’s melancholy classic, “Space Oddity.” Ten days, some 61,000 mentions, and one cease-and-desist notice later, Kolb has learned a lot about publishing in the age of the internet–and may just have launched the career he dreamed of.

Kolb had been working on the “Space Oddity” book since February, in fact, and had wrapped it up by July. Though it was, Kolb admits, “maybe not necessarily the warmest, cuddliest children’s book,” the song’s narrative and visual components had inspired him. And after all, doesn’t Charlotte (spoiler alert) die at the at the end of Charlotte’s Web? And doesn’t Little Red Riding Hood’s grandmother get devoured by a wolf?

Kolb’s idea was to use the book as a calling card with editors and publishers, to show a select group of professionals what he was capable of. “It’s like getting any job,” Kolb tells Fast Company of children’s illustration. “You can’t get a job until you have experience, and you can’t get experience until you have a job.” His Bowie book–painstaking spec work, done without any concrete prospect of pay–seemed to Kolb the best way to break the vicious logic of that Catch-22. By July, he had started to get in touch with editors, but had not landed any assignments; “it’s a somewhat slow process,” he says.

Then, in August, Kolb was watching a documentary called Press Pause Play (subtitle: “A film about hope, fear and digital culture”). He was struck by an interview with Seth Godin, a marketer/entrepreneur who himself has sworn off traditional publishing. In the film, Godin made an argument about the power of sharing, and it resonated with Kolb. “I was already working on this book for self-promotional purposes, to get into the industry.” He remembers thinking, “Maybe it would be cool to share this with my friends.”

He wound up doing a lot more than that. The free PDF bounced its way into the remotest corners of the internet–far beyond the narrow realm of design and illustration blogs where Kolb suspected it might get traction. Kolb’s webpage got a fresh 90,000 views. In its viral success, the Space Oddity affair resembled another recent children’s book sensation–Adam Mansbach’s Go the Fuck to Sleep, which became a #1 Amazon best-seller before it was even released, partly due to a widely circulated, pirated PDF. (“I had no idea about Go the Fuck to Sleep,” said Kolb when I mentioned to him that it, too, had been available as a free PDF. Kolb said he had only seen the video of Samuel L. Jackson narrating the book.)