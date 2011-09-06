Mobile Mania And The New Location Gold Rush

Location, location, location is back in vogue, but not just for real estate junkies. The smartphone has ushered in a new economy. I turn on my smartphone and I expect magic to happen and the world around me to come alive with reviews, information, and offers. I expect to consume.

The leverage created by the mobile phone and your location has generated an amazing pace of innovation around apps and platforms, a new gold rush, if you will. Location is not just about big American cities like New York and San Francisco. It’s global and it’s for every town, small and large. The entry price is low, the tools are available to everyone, and there are no geographical boundaries. As you will see over the course of this series, the venture capitalists are excited, the entrepreneurs are excited, and the media thinks we are in a bubble. Time will declare the victors.

In this series, we will undoubtedly look at daily deals, advertising, and the check-in. However, mobile location has the potential to go so much farther by turning regular consumer behavior into a new transaction economy.

The revenue potential of mobile location is a gold rush that looks thin at the surface based on today’s revenue attempts around coupons and advertising, but the valuations should remain high as investors sense the big revenue opportunities lie ahead. Professional investors love the opportunity of big returns and scalable businesses and they will not be scared off from early losses and disappointments.