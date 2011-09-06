Are You A Firebrand?

We all come across two types of companies (and individuals) in our lives. First there are those that blend in with the others, swim in a sea of sameness, and ooze mediocrity. They don’t like to stand out, prefer the safety of the masses, and eke out a profit (or a living).

And then there are firebrands.

I really don’t care which rental car I drive, paper towel I use, or energy drink I consume. In many industries the difference between one choice and another is similar to the margin of winning Olympic gold. One toothpaste adds vanilla, the other adds ginseng. It’s an arms race of ho-hum blandness in which no one stands out.

Of course, this applies to people just like companies. In today’s uber-competitive workforce, it’s the responsibility of each of us to build our own personal brand. A good degree and the promise of obedience no longer cut it as they did 20 years ago. Today you’ll reach your goals and dreams based on your capacity to differentiate yourself, not your ability to blend in.

Whether you’re working to drive your company or career, the key to unlocking your full potential is creating a story that is unique, captivating, and irresistible. A firebrand.

The dictionary defines “firebrand” as: