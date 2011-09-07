Will The White House’s New Civic Engagement Site Make The Government More Responsive?

Want to bend the president’s ear? You don’t need a big advocacy group’s help anymore. If you’ve got a compelling cause, all you need is just 4,999 more signatures.

The White House is launching We The People, an official White House petition site, where anyone can petition the President on any issue. Designed to streamline communications between citizens and the White House, We The People is creating a stir in across the gov 2.0 community for taking the petition process in-house and committing to providing an official response if a petition gathers 5,000 signatures in 30 days.

Macon Phillips, White House director of digital strategy, is heading up the project for the White House. “I think that petitions are a well understood concept,” he says. “They’re named in the constitution itself, they’re a big part of our democracy. They’re a popular and understood way for people to come around for common concerns. There hasn’t been a historic place to gather around. We thought this would be a step forward to create an efficient, effective place for online engagement.” In We The People, the White House is interested in creating a simple space where individual citizens or communities can rally around an issue and, if they meet the 5,000 in 30 days benchmark, get the administration’s response and get that issue on the president’s radar. “What we the people offers is the opportunity for groups of people to unite around a common issue and a common message,” said Macon.

When I first saw We the People, my hunch was that it was a response to the overwhelming quantity of communications the White House receives and the inadequate tools for managing those millions of emails, petition signatures, phone calls and form letters. Phillips says the site was a response to the chaotic process of managing millions of advocacy communications that come in all shapes and sizes.

“It’s an ongoing challenge to deal with the public comunication the White House receives. The site is intended to offer a way to efficiently engage.” Macon continued, “There’s a lot of this civic activity happening elsewhere online. We have a strong footprint on Facebook and Twitter. We wanted to create a create a place where individuals–not just organizations–could start petitions directly.” We the People might be a way for the White House to consolidate communications in a way that helps staff more easily respond to, and monitor, citizen’s issues. For now, it’s not going to replace historic (hard copy letters and email) and modern venues (Twitter, Facebook) for communicating with the White House, but with a guaranteed response back to high-volume petitions, it seems like the new, surest way to have your issue recognized by the executive branch.