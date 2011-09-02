Facebook’s $1.6 Billion Revenues, Bartz Out at Yahoo, Hong Kong Apple Store Near Opening Day

Facebook Hits Big Numbers . The world’s largest social network isn’t just appealing to its 750 million users–but also to its advertisers, who helped Facebook generate $1.6 billion in revenue in the first half of 2011, a source tells Reuters . That’s roughly double what Facebook posted last year. –AC

— Updated 11:42 a.m. EST

Carol Bartz Out at Yahoo. It appears that Bartz’s contentious two-and-a-half year tenure at Yahoo is finally at an end, according to All Things D. CFO Tim Morse is stepping up as interim CEO. Silicon Valley will be closely watching to see who takes Bartz’s place and whether they can get the foundering ship moving forward again. —EBB

— Updated at 07:45 p.m. EST

Nokia Smartphone Shipments Lag. Apple has edged ahead of Nokia on the number of smartphone shipments predicted for this year, according to a new analysis by Digitimes. It’s expected to ship 86.4 million smartphones this year, raising Apple’s shipment volume by 82% from the 47.5 million units it shipped in 2010. —NS

Apple Store Nears Opening Day In Hong Kong. The first, brick-and-mortar Apple store in Hong Kong is nearing completion. According to Bloomberg.com, “The shop will be Apple’s 5th in the China region, which generated about $8.8 billion in the past three quarters or 11% of Apple’s total. Demand for Apple products, and for that matter stores remains high in the region, as evidenced by a rash of Fake Apple Stores that were operating without the company’s permission. —LK

Sony Hires Security Chief. Sony has hired a new chief information security officer, following the massive hack attacks on its server that began this spring. Philip Reitinger, Sony’s new security chief, has worked for Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Defense, and was the director of the U.S. National Cyber Security Center. —NS