Entrepreneur-Sourced Ideas For Reducing Barriers To Business Creation

Back in the 1910s, my Grandpa Jack was working in a shoe store, but he had bigger aspirations. So, he put a few machines in the back of the store and made socks and stockings on the side. As business picked up, he started building his own textiles factories, one of which I worked at during college.

Grandpa Jack’s story shows how America’s entrepreneurs have always been critical to driving prosperity. They start businesses, drive innovation, and create good jobs. Unfortunately, the recession led to a drop of about 100,000 new businesses created. That’s a problem because we know that new businesses are a major factor in increasing employment.

Today, we need to do everything possible to clear the way for entrepreneurs to go ahead and start that business. One critical way to do that is to reduce barriers that get in their way.

To understand more about these barriers, the Small Business Administration recently traveled around the country to talk to more than 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, and others who want to play a role in building the next great American companies. A summary of their great ideas is in our new report, Startup America: Reducing Barriers, which highlights five areas:

People . We need to attract and retain the best entrepreneurial workforce in the world.

. We need to attract and retain the best entrepreneurial workforce in the world. Money . We need to help startups and high-growth firms access the kinds of capital they need to create jobs.

. We need to help startups and high-growth firms access the kinds of capital they need to create jobs. Ideas . We need to transform more of America’s discoveries and breakthroughs into commercial success.

. We need to transform more of America’s discoveries and breakthroughs into commercial success. Customers . We need to ensure that small firms can compete for customers in all sectors and abroad.

. We need to ensure that small firms can compete for customers in all sectors and abroad. Lean government. We need to make the U.S. Government work better for entrepreneurs, such as making it faster, simpler, and easier to navigate.

The best part is, we’re already implementing some of the ideas that these entrepreneurs recommended.

For example, we want the world’s brightest minds to stay in the U.S. and create good jobs. The entrepreneur community told us that too many are leaving because our visa system didn’t work well for them. That’s why the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service recently announced revisions to some visa programs to allow entrepreneurs with advanced degrees or specialized expertise to stay here in order to start and grow great job-generating companies.