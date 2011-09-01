Wanderfly’s Christy Liu Wants You To Discover Unknown Places That Are Just What You’re Looking For

At some point, researching and booking a vacation became such a hassle that you needed to book a second vacation just to recover from it.

There are myriad travel sites, of course–different ones for flights, car rentals, hotels, and location research–each with its thousands of tiny check boxes, and each with its inherent assumption that you knew where you wanted to go in the first place.

Wanderfly aims to change all that, to make the process of booking a getaway nearly as fun as actually taking it. The personalized travel-recommendation engine–which suggests more than 1,200 worldwide destinations to users in more than 200 countries–bases its suggestions first on your passions and budget, not location. And it does so with a lot of pretty pictures, basic location information, activity recommendations, and options for lodging and flights, sorted by price. It feels more like flipping through a travel magazine than tussling with a testy bookings engine. It was created to help you “visit places you’ve never heard of, but are exactly what you’re looking for.”

“We’re helping people make decisions faster and in a better way,” says Christy Liu, cofounder and director of marketing at Wanderfly. “We’re also getting people to travel more. The whole idea of the site is about inspriation, so what we hope to do and what we are already doing is is getting people sort of off their bums and traveling the world.”

Watch the video below to learn more about Wanderfly and its visionary vacation planning.