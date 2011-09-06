How Dell’s New Mushroom Packaging And Other Initiatives Are Greening PCs

Dell is well known for being a manufacturer of computers, but it’s less known for its achievements and commitment to operate in a socially-responsible way. But it should wear its green crown proudly: not only has Michael Dell personally expressed his commitment to being one of the preeminent, socially-responsible companies, Dell was named Newsweek’s 2010 Greenest Company in America. Today Dell released its 2011 Corporate Responsibility report, which is worth a read if you’re considering new ways to make your company more green. Below, we look at a few of the notable ways Dell is making strides in corporate responsibility.

Mushroom Packaging

Last year, Dell began one of its more innovative pilot programs, to ship servers in mushroom packaging. This complements Dell’s innovations in the use of bamboo packaging. Mushroom packaging is a dense material tough enough to protect heavier products like servers and desktop computers. And, it’s easily composted after use.

The mushroom packaging to cushion products is unique because it is grown and not manufactured in the traditional sense. Agricultural waste product like cotton hulls are placed in a mold which is inoculated with mushroom spawn. The mushroom cushions take 5-10 days to spawn, which take the root structure of the mushroom. All the energy needed to form the cushion is supplied by the carbohydrates and sugars in the agricultural waste. There’s no need for energy based carbon or nuclear fuels in the production of mushroom packaging, which is driving interest.

Many believe that operating in an environmentally-friendly way is a pathway to increased costs and decreased margins. Dell has found the opposite to be true. David Lear, Executive Director, Dell Sustainability, offers a few ideas about how other companies might emulate Dell in building sustainability programs:

· Establishing meaningful programs that deliver most value to customers and other stakeholders