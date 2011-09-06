If New York City Becomes The “Smartest” City In The World, How Will It Prepare For Future Hurricanes?

Thankfully, Hurricane Irene turned out to be much weaker than predicted. Despite its relative weakness compared to projections, Irene still wreaked havoc up and down the East Coast, leading to at least 40 deaths, loss of power for 9 million people and billions in damages.

Many of us in North America were transfixed by New York City because of its symbolic importance, its sheer density and the rare occurrence of a hurricane in the city (the last hurricane to threaten New York was in 1985). While watching the events unfold and hearing the stories of what Mayor Bloomberg and his team were doing to prepare for the worst, I couldn’t help but think that there is so much more we could be doing to prepare our cities for extreme storm events.

Within the scientific community there is little debate that climate change will impact the frequency and intensity of storm events. The U.S. Global Change Research Program recently commented: “Based on a range of models, it is likely that future tropical cyclones (typhoons and hurricanes) will become more intense, with larger peak wind speeds and more heavy precipitation associated with ongoing increases of tropical SSTs (sea surface temperatures).”

So if we can expect that U.S. cities like New York will be exposed to more frequent and intense hurricanes in the future, it’s prudent to consider what would it take to make our cities more resilient to these brutal storms. If New York City were the “smartest” city on the planet, how would it prepare for and mitigate the impacts of hurricanes on its population and infrastructure?

Smart Wi-Fi, GPS, and Mobile Technology

What if GPS, Wi-Fi and mobile technology were completely ubiquitous in all parts of the city, including the poorest parts? City administrators could enter in the GPS coordinates of everything from at-risk neighborhoods and rivers to the location of the nearest safe shelters, the nearest transit option to escape the city to higher ground and the nearest available potable water sources and much more. Assuming all citizens had access to GPS-enabled devices, citizens in distress could indicate with a text to 911 that they were in trouble and the GPS coordinates would be instantaneously available to first responders. With some kind of opt-in system, residents could even receive real-time text updates tied to their GPS coordinates.