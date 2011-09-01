Forget That iPad, What’s It Gonna Take To Put You In This $700 HTC Jetstream Tablet?

This week, HTC announced the Jetstream, a 32GB Android tablet with a 1.3-megapixel camera and AT&T 4G LTE connectivity. Issue is it’ll cost you $700, and requires a two-year contract with AT&T. Would you buy that over an iPad?

“Never mind an iPad, you can buy two 40-inch TVs for that price,” says Sarah Rotman Epps, senior analyst at Forrester Research specializing in consumer product strategy. “It’s wishful thinking of HTC and AT&T to launch at this price point. Start the countdown to the fire sale, à la Motorola and HP.”

Not only is it wishful thinking; it’s borderline delusional for HTC to think it will be able to move units of the Jetstream at $700–the company isn’t even offering a Wi-Fi version, and without contract, the tablet costs $850. Other iPad competitors in the space–the Samsung Galaxy Tab, Motorola Xoom, BlackBerry PlayBook–have been unable to compete with the iPad, even at competitive prices. Only the HP TouchPad has seen success–and only once it dropped the device’s price by 80%, to $99. If HP found the bargain basement price (or something even lower) for a tablet, HTC might have found the cathedral ceiling.

Big-Ticket Tablets The high-priced devices (not) flying off shelves 1// HP Slate 500

HP’s anti-TouchPad boasted an $800 price tag at launch–and runs Windows 7. 2// Motorola Xoom

Without carrier contract, Motorola’s much-touted entry to the tablet game cost a whopping $800, too. After poor sales, however, Motorola decided to lower that price to $599. 3// Mervis iPad

Let’s not leave Apple out of the mix! After all, there’s Mervis’s 64GB diamond-encrusted iPad, made up of 11.43 carats and only costing you the bargain price of $19,999. Did I mention it comes with 3G?

“It’s definitely too high,” says Ben Bajarin, a consumer technology analyst with Creative Strategies, referring to the Jetstream’s cost. “They would have a hard time competing even if the price point was the same [as the iPad], let alone $200 more. The thing that’s become glaringly clear is that if you’re going to price something around or even more than the iPad, the product itself has to be surprisingly better than the iPad. And that’s where people are falling short.”

“HTC works with the carrier partners to set prices, and that’s all the color I can provide,” an HTC spokesperson tells Fast Company. When asked about the universal reaction to the news–Yahoo, ComputerWorld, the Huffington Post, Venturebeat, Gigaom, and others all questioned the Jetstream’s high price–the spokesperson declined to comment.