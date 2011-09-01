Americans: Y’All Love QR Codes

Forget the bad press, the QR code seems like such a clever idea: Like a smarter barcode for the 21st century, it hooks up through your smartphone or computer’s camera to some code that reads it, and translates its spotty pattern into a URL, or a phone number, or a passage of text, or a digital business card–all instantaneously. They’ve been used all over the globe for ages, but the tech is having a moment in the U.S.

Check out Victoria’s Secret’s new “Sexier Than Skin” ad campaign–I bet it already grabbed your eye. It’s new, undeniably clever, certain to tempt many a viewer into trying QR codes in a way that perhaps no other ad ever has, and it’s so “meta” (with the tech itself acting as part of the visual joke) it’s hard to imagine the ad campaign working any other way. By holding a smartphone up to the ad, snapping the QR code and waiting to see what happens, the interested “viewer” is automagically taken to a URL for an image that fills in the gap, not with saucy pink pixels but with saucy underwear.

Then check out the odd news from a recent survey by Vizibility Inc. of legal professionals in the U.S. in July and August. Among the various results: 85% of legal marketers surveyed were aware of QR code technology; 35% already use them; and a further 45% plan on using them in the next 12 months. That means 80% of legal professionals could be using QR codes inside a year. In the data-rich world of lawyers in the U.S., the codes are useful for marketing (so a simple advert can link to rich biographical data and contact info) and also enable a simple paper business card to link to a website, or transmit useful contact details directly to a prospective client’s cell phone.

This summer that most august of organizations the United States Postal Service ran a two-month promotional campaign to try to convince its commercial mailer clients of the benefits of using QR as a marketing tool, and just the other day the agency’s manager of marketing mail deemed the campaign a success, noting he was “very pleased” and that results beat expectations. The USPS had been offering a 3% posting discount on letters and flat parcels for clients who put a QR code on the front or inside the mail–a bold step, but it’s designed to demonstrate the continuing usefulness of physical mail in an increasingly online era, because commercial mailing partners can actually add value to their packages from an end-client point of view.

A firm called Pet Check is taking dog walking into the 21st century, with clients able to track their pooch’s progress around the walking route online, via GPS. QR code tags are a crucial part of the model, enabling hassled walkers to quickly “check in” a dog and check them out again at the end of the walk. The firm just launched in California, and has plans to go nationwide.

In the fashion world, iconic American fashion brand Polo Ralph Lauren was a super-early adopter of QR codes for use with mobile shopping and marketing.