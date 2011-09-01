Bungie’s First iOS Game, Samsung’s First OLED Tablet, IBM Buys Analytics Firm, Microsoft Sued For Tracking

Apple Defends Green Record. Chinese environment groups have claimed that Apple manufacturers in the country were releasing harmful pollutants. Apple has responded, saying that it audits its supply firms and holds them accountable to rules regarding environmentally responsible practices. —NS
WikiLeaks Blames The Guardian For Leaked Passwords. WikiLeaks is blaming a Guardian journalist for releasing passwords to thousands of unredacted cables, which are now available to the public and media before sources have been protected. The group has begun legal action against the newspaper. The Guardian has responded, saying the passwords became public due to a security breach. —NS
First Lizard Genome Sequenced, Reveals Clues To Egg Evolution. The green anole has become the first reptile to have its genome sequenced. Scientists have taken a closer look at its egg protein genes and discovered that they evolved very quickly, suggesting that the proteins adapted quickly too, which may have allowed the eggs to come into being. —NS
— Updated 8:50 a.m. EST
Bungie’s First iOS Game Title. Legendary game makers Bungie, the unit behind the Halo games on Xbox but now independant from Microsoft, have released their first iOS title–Crimson: Steam Pirates. It’s a turn-based game that’s iPad-only title, with an initial range of free levels and unlockable extras for a $1.99 fee. –KE
Hulu Hits Japan. Hulu has launched in Japan for the first time, in the middle of intrigue about possible buyers for the streaming TV content business. It’s the first international expansion of Hulu beyond the U.S., and for roughly $20 per month Japanese users get a slightly different offering that is subscription-only, and comes with slightly older movies and TV shows. CBS content is also available in Japan, while still not on Hulu in the U.S. –KE
–Updated 7:30 a.m. EST
Samsung Reveals First AMOLED Tablet PC. Adding to its extensive, and lawsuit-mired Galaxy range, Samsung just revealed the Galaxy Tab 7.7 at the IFA show. It sports an industry-first OLED display, allowing for superior contrast and brightness compared to many LCD-based alternatives, with a high pixel density. The tablet runs the latest 3.2 version of Android and is due on sale in a few months, pitched to arrive, most likely, before the next iPad iteration. –KE
IBM Spends To Buy Risk Analytics Firm. IBM is spending $387 million on Algorithmics, a risk-analysis software firm based in Toronto. The third of a billion dollars is to reinforce IBM’s non-hardware financial services sector, and add to a portfolio of analytics firms that IBM has recently been purchasing to allow its customers to make better business decisions based on everything from insurance data to crime statistics in a more streamlined way. –KE
Microsoft Sued For Tracking Customers. According to a class action filing in Seattle, Microsoft’s systems maintain detailed customer location tracking records, based on data streaming from mobile devices to MS’s servers. Microsoft is even alleged to keep monitoring location when a formal request to have the tracking software turned off, and to have made incorrect representations to Congress about privacy. –KE
–Updated 06:00 a.m. EST
Yesterday’s Fast Feed: Justice Dept. Blocks AT&T T-Mobile Merger, Sony’s 3-D TV Headset, HP Plans Final TouchPad Production …and more…