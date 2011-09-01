Bungie’s First iOS Game, Samsung’s First OLED Tablet, IBM Buys Analytics Firm, Microsoft Sued For Tracking

Apple Defends Green Record . Chinese environment groups have claimed that Apple manufacturers in the country were releasing harmful pollutants. Apple has responded, saying that it audits its supply firms and holds them accountable to rules regarding environmentally responsible practices. —NS

WikiLeaks Blames The Guardian For Leaked Passwords. WikiLeaks is blaming a Guardian journalist for releasing passwords to thousands of unredacted cables, which are now available to the public and media before sources have been protected. The group has begun legal action against the newspaper. The Guardian has responded, saying the passwords became public due to a security breach. —NS

First Lizard Genome Sequenced, Reveals Clues To Egg Evolution. The green anole has become the first reptile to have its genome sequenced. Scientists have taken a closer look at its egg protein genes and discovered that they evolved very quickly, suggesting that the proteins adapted quickly too, which may have allowed the eggs to come into being. —NS

Bungie’s First iOS Game Title. Legendary game makers Bungie, the unit behind the Halo games on Xbox but now independant from Microsoft, have released their first iOS title–Crimson: Steam Pirates. It’s a turn-based game that’s iPad-only title, with an initial range of free levels and unlockable extras for a $1.99 fee. –KE

Hulu Hits Japan. Hulu has launched in Japan for the first time, in the middle of intrigue about possible buyers for the streaming TV content business. It’s the first international expansion of Hulu beyond the U.S., and for roughly $20 per month Japanese users get a slightly different offering that is subscription-only, and comes with slightly older movies and TV shows. CBS content is also available in Japan, while still not on Hulu in the U.S. –KE

