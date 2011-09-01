Buying, Not Renting: Apple’s Future TV Model

You used to be able to rent a single episode of some of your favorite TV shows via iTunes, and access them for a short period for your viewing pleasure. No longer: Apple, in what might seem like a surprising move, sliced the service, which it used to tout as one of iTunes’ gems. Now you have to actually buy an episode for $1.99, though you then own it forever on any device and can watch it over and over wherever.

There’s some evidence the TV networks themselves were uneasy

with the $0.99 rental price but are happier with the $1.99 purchase

price (implying users weren’t watching many shows more than

once–resulting in lower than expected revenues). But really this is all

about the cloud, and how Apple’s future in content providing will play

out. The company just updated its Apple TV code so you can stream

purchased TV content directly from Apple’s server farms instead of

having to download to your iPhone a show you’ve bought recently on your PC–it frees up your storage space lets you avoid having iTunes constantly open on your home PC.

“iTunes customers have shown they overwhelmingly prefer buying TV shows,” an Apple spokesperson told AllThingsD. That’s not to say “no one was renting” but that a small minority were. The Apple spokesman went on to say the upcoming iTunes cloud service “lets customers download and watch their past TV purchases from their iOS devices, Apple TV, Mac or PC allowing them to enjoy their programming whenever and however they choose.”

Apple’s trying to make you feel like you truly own the TV show you’ve bought, rather than merely borrowing it. Even if the acutal MP4 video file is sitting on Apple’s servers rather than in your PC, it’s flagged as something you’ve bought. It’s ownership that comes with a 21st century bonus–whereas your DVD had to be carried with you if you were away from home and wanted to watch a favorite show, Apple now lets you access your “property” wherever you are.

This is actually Apple’s model for music and iTunes Match. The service has been in the news because it’s a way to legitimize previously pirated tracks, as you pay Apple (and, indirectly, the music labels) to cloud-ify your music. But it’s also been mentioned this week as part of the hot debate about whether cloud iTunes will let you stream content to your devices–Apple says “no.” But it’s a technicality. From the user point of view, Apple will supply you any sort of content you like, from movies to TV shows to music, and it will pipe your previously bought content to you via a super-slick interface when you’re mobile or accessing it through a different device, behaving as if it’s a streaming service. All in the name of giving you seamless access to stuff you’ve bought.

That’s very different than the emerging business models from firms like Rhapsody or Spotify, which uses clever tech to make its music-listening service seamless, but relies 100% on a rental model: If you stop subscribing, you lose access to your tracks. Netflix and Hulu’s streaming systems are effectively similar. And there’s a growing movement for renting movies through Facebook, leveraging the social network’s massive reach, and giving renters access for a short viewing window to the movies they’ve paid to see.