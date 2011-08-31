Justice Dept. Files Complaint To Block AT&T-T-Mobile Merger, Sony’s 3-D Projector Goggles, HP Plans Final TouchPad Run

U.S. Comes Between AT&T And T-Mobile . AT&T’s planned acquisition of T-Mobile is being blocked by the U.S. government. The government filed an antitrust complaint against the merger, saying in the filing that the move would “remove a significant competitive force from the market.” AT&T responded in a statement, saying they were disappointed by the decision, and would ask for an expedited hearing in which they would “vigorously contest” any anti-competitive concerns that the Department of Justice raised in court. —NS

–Updated 12:50 p.m. EST

iOS Gets Spotified. Spotify is expanding its mobile app developer family to include iPhone developers. They released information today which will let an app maker add Spotify streaming to an iPhone app they’re creating. —NS

–Updated 12:00 p.m. EST

Google Launches Disaster Response Website. Last week, the Red Cross published a study that showed that people turned information-hungry after a disaster. Google.org’s new website lists everything you’ll want to know and do when preparing for an event like Hurricane Irene this past weekend. In addition to safety tips and suggestions, the site comes with a storage feature that lets you upload important documents and store it in one place, and a quick way to create an emergency response plan to pass around at a workplace or school. —NS

Pakistan Bans Encryption Software. Pakistani authorities have banned the use of encryption software in the country, saying it’s a crackdown on terrorist communication. Businesses or people who want to use services like VPN will now need to apply for special permission to do so, the Guardian reports. The notice comes from the Pakistani Telecommunications Authority. —NS